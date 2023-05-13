Roman Reigns pinned, massive betrayal: 5 possible finishes to Owens & Zayn vs. Reigns & Sikoa at WWE Night of Champions 2023 

Roman Reigns’ match for WWE Night of Champions was made official on the latest edition of SmackDown. The Tribal Chief will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship alongside Solo Sikoa on the May 27th premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

The match announcement came as a huge surprise to fans who had previously thought Zayn might not work the Saudi show this year. Many are still wondering if the resumption of talks between the kingdom and Syria is the reason for Zayn’s scheduled appearance at WWE Night of Champions.

Zayn and Owens defeated the Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night One. The duo then successfully defended their titles against Jimmy and Jey on the WWE Draft 2023 episode of SmackDown.

The brothers were left out of Night of Champions after Reigns said he and Solo will bring the titles back to The Bloodline. With that being said, let’s take a look at five possible finishes to the highly-anticipated match-up.

#1. The Usos inadvertently cost Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa the match

The Usos are former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

The Usos closed out WrestleMania weekend with a stunning loss to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions failed to reclaim their titles on the April 28, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

One possible finish to the match might see Jimmy and Jey cost The Bloodline their tag team title match at WWE Night of Champions 2023. However, the way they’d cost their family members the title could either be intentional or as a result of miscommunication.

#2. Roman Reigns becomes quadruple champion

The Tribal Chief defeated Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38. So far, Reigns is the only member of The Bloodline (minus Solo Sikoa) who hasn’t lost his title either via pin or submission.

WWE Night of Champions could very well be Roman Reigns’ crowning moment as the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion. After all, it won’t be the first time Reigns gets a tag title raised high above his shoulders.

#3. The Bloodline implodes

The Bloodline has dominated competition for nearly three years now. Having said that, the dominant stable is bound to meet its demise sooner rather than later. Recent events suggest that The Bloodline will implode rather than be destroyed by the opposition.

WWE Night of Champions could be the final appearance of the group together. The final moments of the tag team title match could lead to The Bloodline’s implosion in Saudi Arabia. But before it’s all said and done, we want to see Roman Reigns and his family square off against these tag teams.

#4. Solo Sikoa does it for his Tribal Chief

Solo Sikoa could follow in his father, Rikishi’s footsteps and do things for his Tribal Chief. The only difference this time would be that Sikoa would be the one to pick up the win for his team. In contrast, Rikishi took out Stone Cold Steve Austin and that only made things worse for The Rock.

Reigns was all praise for The Enforcer last night on WWE SmackDown. The Tribal Chief will have to find new words for Solo after he absolutely mauls through the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions at Night of Champions.

#5. Roman Reigns suffers first pinfall lost in three years

One of Reigns’ biggest achievement is that he hasn’t been pinned in over three years. The last time that happened, Baron Corbin was still King Corbin. Also, Corbin was the last person to get the pinfall win over the current top champion at TLC 2019.

King Corbin wields a steel chair against Roman Reigns at WWE TLC 2019.

Fans could be in store for a huge upset at WWE Night of Champions in the form of the first pinfall loss to their Tribal Chief in three years. WWE would still have to figure out a way to protect Reigns in case they decide to move forward with this possible booking decision.

How would you book the match’s finisher at WWE Night of Champions? Let us know in the comments section below!

