Roman Reigns to replace OG Bloodline member in a huge scenario after WWE RAW? Potential explored

Roman Reigns was one of the stars who was decimated by Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41. After what transpired on this week's Monday Night Show, an OG Bloodline member might have to step back from the action to let the Only Tribal Chief exact his revenge.

Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins revealed their alliance during WrestleMania 41 Night One's main event after The Wiseman betrayed Roman Reigns and CM Punk. On the following WWE RAW show, the duo revealed Bron Breakker as the latest recruit to the faction. The Unpredictable Badass took out CM Punk and Roman Reigns. On this week's edition of the flagship show, The Best in The World returned to help Jey Uso during the World Heavyweight Title match against The Visionary. Interestingly, before Punk, Sami Zayn had come to the champion's rescue but was eventually laid out by Breakker.

With this in mind, the Original Tribal Chief might also be on his way to returning, with Zayn possibly having to give up his spot in an inevitable tag team match against the heels to Roman. After last night's RAW, it seems like Punk and Zayn will team up against Seth and Breakker in a future match. However, Roman can reason with Sami that he has a personal history with Paul and Seth and would like to exact revenge first.

Reigns can also suggest Jey needs more support and ask Zayn to watch his cousin's back for now, as both Logan Paul and Seth Rollins are now eyeing the World Heavyweight Title.

Since Seth and Bron are the only two active members in the group for now, the focus may only be on Roman Reigns and CM Punk. If Paul Heyman decides to add another member in the future, then Sami Zayn can be added to the equation as well.

Roman Reigns to return to WWE television next month?

Backlash 2025 is going to occur this weekend, with top stars like John Cena, Randy Orton, and Becky Lynch set to be featured at the premium live event. However, it looks like the OTC will be missing the St. Louis PLE.

In an episode of WrestleVotes Q&A, Joey Votes shared that since Roman is expected to be at Money in the Bank on June 7, the Only Tribal Chief may return in early June to get involved in the buildup to the show.

"We have Money in the Bank on June 7th. He's probably a part of that show. There's Saturday Night's Main Event coming in May. He hasn't been on the first two. I don't know if he'll be on this one. I expect him to be a part of that Money in the Bank field, not in the match, but as part of the show. So around early June, maybe!"

It remains to be seen what will happen once Roman Reigns returns to WWE programming.

