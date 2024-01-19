Roman Reigns to replace Paul Heyman with a returning female WWE star in The Bloodline? Possible twist explored

Paul Heyman has undoubtedly been instrumental in Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's success story in WWE.

However, as the saying goes, "All Good Things Must Come To An And." The Wiseman hasn't been able to hold down the fort in The Tribal Chief's absence lately, which has put The Bloodline on the back foot heading into the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on January 27.

Nick Aldis has forced Roman Reigns to put his Undisputed Universal Championship on the line against AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton in a Fatal Four-Way match at the PLE.

After learning about his upcoming title defense, Reigns told Heyman to "fix" it, which he obviously couldn't. Last week, things didn't go in The Bloodline's favor once again when Nick Aldis booked a two-on-three handicap match pitting Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso against AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight.

The Wiseman was given until the main event to find a third partner for The Bloodline members. But he failed to deliver yet again, which resulted in Sikoa and Jimmy losing to the babyfaces.

This is the second time Paul Heyman has failed to get things done. Roman Reigns is now set to return to SmackDown tonight for a contract signing, and he won't be happy with his Special Counsel.

With The Bloodline chapter seemingly at the bottom of the third act, the company can plant the seeds of a breakup between Reigns and Heyman on SmackDown this week.

If that happens, it's only a matter of time before The Tribal Chief kicks The Wiseman out of The Bloodline and replaces him with a new manager in the form of a returning female star, Trinity Fatu.

The former Naomi is said to finishing up with TNA by the end of this month. The rumor has it that she will return to WWE soon. The company can immediately bring her in as a heel and insert her into The Bloodline saga.

Will Roman Reigns lose his Undisputed Universal Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble?

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE head writer called Roman Reigns' upcoming title defense a "great opportunity" for WWE to get the title off him without letting him get pinned:

"However, this Fatal Four-Way is a great opportunity to get the belt off of Reigns without him ever losing. He never lost, I mean it's a perfect opportunity. Nobody beat him to end the freaking streak. So now bro you can go forward where you can still have your Roman-Rock match without a title being on the line. That really makes it a lot less predictable. And you can have a championship match with Randy Orton."

With The Rock eyeing a potential WrestleMania clash with The Head of the Tabe, it will be interesting to see how The Bloodline storyline continues in the coming weeks.

