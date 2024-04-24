Roman Reigns replaced by former champion, Liv Morgan seduces Judgment Day member - 5 bold predictions for the WWE Draft

It's finally time. The 2024 WWE Draft is just days away, with a lot of promise for change. This is essentially the first time Triple H is in full control of the annual shake-up, so things could get interesting. Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce will be heavily involved in the WWE Draft, too.

With RAW and SmackDown finding new homes in the next few months, WWE might have an eye towards 2025 when putting together the rosters. We may see some huge surprises as a result, including a couple of shocking break-ups. NXT's involvement further spices things up, while a rumored debut may lead to a game-changing shift.

So, let's get into it. Here are five bold predictions for the WWE Draft 2024. Leave a comment with how many of these you think will come true!

#5. Logan Paul and Sami Zayn trade places during the WWE Draft

Monday Night RAW is moving to Netflix in 2025. This could impact the entire presentation of the red brand, with tons of interest across the board. Among those interested, Logan Paul has stated his desire to move to RAW in time for the Netflix deal. Triple H responded to him by stating the WWE Draft was coming soon.

Now that it's here, The Maverick may very well trade blue for red a few months before the Netflix deal commences. He'd bring the United States Championship with him, as a fresh pool of talent will look to take the title from Paul. The social media megastar is also advertised for next week's RAW, which could be a spoiler of sorts.

Meanwhile, this would lead to Sami Zayn and the Intercontinental Championship going to SmackDown in the WWE Draft. Chad Gable will likely follow him to Friday nights, as their rivalry is heating up.

#4. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits are split up by the WWE Draft

Time to move on?

Many tag teams and factions have been separated by the WWE Draft over the years, so expect a couple this time as well. One team that could part ways is The Pride, comprising Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, and B-Fab. It's a shame, but it would be for the better.

While all members are talented, they've barely clicked as a unit. Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins should have been top-tier players on SmackDown, but they never really took off. As a result, their stocks have fallen, despite a WrestleMania win against The Final Testament.

A split during the WWE Draft would benefit all parties, with Bobby Lashley going solo once again, potentially with MVP returning as his manager. The Street Profits won't have to worry about being in The All-Mighty's shadow any longer too.

#3. Shinsuke Nakamura moves to WWE NXT

NXT will be part of the WWE Draft.

NXT's involvement in the WWE Draft could see some big names move over to the developmental brand. They will lose some key players, like Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes, but expect Ava to have a few tricks up her sleeve as NXT enters a new era. The new champion needs some contenders, so who better than a black-and-gold legend?

Shinsuke Nakamura hasn't done much in the past year, beyond putting over WWE's top faces. He can be so much better, which is why the Japanese icon needs to return to NXT. As surprising as the move would be, it's needed. The King of Strong Style can be freshened up following the WWE Draft.

#2. Dominik Mysterio requests to be drafted away from The Judgment Day thanks to Liv Morgan

Following Rhea Ripley's injury, it looks like The Judgment Day is falling apart. Damian Priest has taken over as the leader and isn't a very good one, bossing all members around. The World Heavyweight Champion even claimed he doesn't need them. This situation is perfect for Liv Morgan, who had a backstage face-to-face with Dominik Mysterio on RAW.

She is plotting something nasty, and it may involve the WWE Draft. What if Morgan gets in Mysterio's head and convinces him to bail on Priest and everyone else, in favor of her? Dirty Dom is the kind of character that would give in and request to be drafted away from The Judgment Day to be with his new "Mami."

Liv Morgan can successfully seduce Dominik Mysterio away from his faction while Rhea Ripley is injured, furthering the drama in their feud. The former SmackDown Women's Champion did say she wants to take everything away from The Eradicator. Well, this is one way to do it.

#1. The Bloodline is taken off WWE SmackDown after Jacob Fatu debuts

Roman Reigns has been SmackDown's top heel since 2020. However, that might no longer be the case if certain events play out on Night One of the WWE Draft. Nick Aldis might finally snap and get rid of The Bloodline once and for all, allowing Adam Pearce to draft them to RAW.

Gunther can lead a new-look Imperium over to SmackDown, taking Reigns' place as the new top heel on Friday nights following the WWE Draft. He'd be a great opponent for Cody Rhodes if he remains on the blue brand. However, speaking of The Tribal Chief, there might be some confusion over his current status.

He might be off WWE television, but Roman Reigns is still a part of The Bloodline along with Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, Tama Tonga, and potentially Jacob Fatu?! Yes, a new member could debut as soon as this Friday, ultimately leading to a move to RAW. But how will it happen?

Fatu can brutally assault Kevin Owens, who was made to bleed last week by Solo and Tama. This will anger Nick Aldis, who told Paul Heyman not to let something like this happen during the WWE Draft or there would be consequences. Those consequences might involve The Bloodline being drafted away from SmackDown.

This would be an effective way for Roman Reigns to eventually land on RAW without him having a say in the decision, at least in the storyline. The Bloodline Civil War can be the main attraction on RAW as it enters the Netflix era, with The Rock returning on the red brand, as well.

