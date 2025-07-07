Roman Reigns to return and ally with major star; legend set for retirement? 5 SNME twists WWE can pull off on RAW

Roman Reigns is rumored to be on his way back to WWE and could return ahead of SummerSlam. There is still no official update on when Roman Reigns will come back, but this could happen as early as Monday on RAW.

The final RAW before Saturday Night's Main Event could create new angles in the current storylines and open the way for new ones ahead of SummerSlam.

With that in mind, we take a look at five Saturday Night's Main Event twists that could take place tonight on the red brand.

#5. Adam Pearce could announce a rematch between The Judgment Day and New Day

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh reclaimed gold for The Judgment Day, as they defeated Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to become the new World Tag Team Champions.

The New Day could be out for revenge, though, on Monday, forcing Adam Pearce to book a rematch between the two factions for the titles at Saturday Night's Main Event.

It will be interesting for WWE to go that way, as Balor and JD barely defended their titles in their previous run as champions on RAW.

#4. Goldberg might destroy Gunther ahead of their title match at SNME

The WWE legend will have his retirement match this Saturday in Atlanta, as he will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Goldberg and Gunther started their feud at Bad Blood in Atlanta back in October and their storyline will come full circle this weekend.

The WWE legend should be on RAW tonight and have a final face-off with the Ring General, which could lead to a brawl, with Goldberg destroying the reigning champion and sending him a message ahead of their title match this weekend.

#3. LA Knight might pull a hit-and-run assault on Seth Rollins

Knight and Rollins have had a feud for weeks now, which includes The Visionary's allies as well, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. The two superstars will settle their differences at Saturday Night's Main Event and Monday on RAW could add a new angle to their rivalry.

Seth Rollins will face Penta on RAW and will have to keep his eyes open for interference from CM Punk and Roman Reigns, who could return tonight and target his rival.

A Roman Reigns return might distract The Revolutionary and give The Megastar the opportunity for a hit-and-run assault on Rollins, which would help him gain momentum ahead of Saturday's match.

#2. Drew McIntyre could tell Randy Orton that he will face him only with a stipulation

The Scottish Warrior came back on Friday after a few weeks off and interrupted a segment between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, leading to an RKO from The Viper and a match set for SNME.

The two superstars could surprisingly be on RAW on Monday, with McIntyre telling the 14-time world champion that he will face him only with a stipulation, namely, Randy Orton putting his career on the line in the match.

With Orton not close to retirement at all, such a stipulation would spoil the outcome of the match, with The Viper defeating the former World Heavyweight Champion eventually.

#1. Roman Reigns could return for revenge on Seth Rollins & Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns has been off TV for nearly three months, but he should be back in time for SummerSlam. The OTC could be back as early as tonight and it should be safe to say that he will come after Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman for revenge after the latter's betrayal at WrestleMania 41.

Roman Reigns could show up during Rollins' match with Penta, assaulting The Visionary and setting the stage for a match at SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns will also look to get even with Bron Breakker, who hit him with a Spear on RAW after WrestleMania 41 before joining forces with The Visionary and The Wiseman. The OTC might join forces with LA Knight and CM Punk to form a temporary alliance to battle Mr. Money in the Bank, Reed, and Breakker. However, it remains to be seen how things turn out on RAW tonight.

About the author Yiannis Bouranis Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer. Know More

