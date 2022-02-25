Roman Reigns Roundup: WrestleMania match potentially nixed, released WWE star on dream match with Tribal Chief

As is natural for top stars in WWE, Roman Reigns has been in the news a lot lately. The Tribal Chief is preparing for a big WrestleMania main event against Brock Lesnar, while several stories relating to him have emerged this week.

We will take a look at the big match for Reigns at next year's WrestleMania and why it is at risk of not happening. Meanwhile, a couple of released WWE stars have spoken about the conversations they had with the Universal Champion while they were there.

So, without any further ado, let's take a look at the biggest news stories and rumors about Roman Reigns from the past week.

#5 Roman Reigns vs. The Rock might not happen at WrestleMania 39

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

As an XFL owner, my #1 priority will always be the players.

🏾

bit.ly/xflnfl

#XFL

#NFL

#InnovationAndOpportunity Exciting time in football as our @XFL2023 will join forces with the @NFL to collaborate on innovation opportunities to expand & grow the game of football.As an XFL owner, my #1 priority will always be the players. Exciting time in football as our @XFL2023 will join forces with the @NFL to collaborate on innovation opportunities to expand & grow the game of football.As an XFL owner, my #1 priority will always be the players.☑️👇🏾bit.ly/xflnfl#XFL#NFL#InnovationAndOpportunity https://t.co/rr0WPc3ua3

Roman Reigns is set to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. But there have been rumors about a clash with The Rock at next year's edition of The Show of Shows. However, it seems like this dream match is in doubt.

Dave Meltzer suggested on Wrestling Observer Radio that The Great One might be too busy to return to WWE for a match in 2023. This is due to the NFL's new deal with the XFL, as announced by Dwayne Johnson himself.

“Dwayne being all over next year promoting (the XFL), which could be interesting because next year is the WrestleMania that he was supposed to work with Roman Reigns, and that would be in April, and that’s probably gonna be the middle of the season," said Meltzer. (H/T WrestleTalk)

Additionally, if The Rock has to film an action movie within a couple of months of WrestleMania 39, he won be able to face Reigns, WWE may need to come up with serious alternatives in case the Hollywood star cannot make it.

#4 Seth Rollins takes a shot at The Tribal Chief

Seth Rollins recently took a shot at Roman Reigns on Twitter, replying to a picture WWE posted of him, The Usos, and Paul Heyman. They refer to themselves as "the ones," with The Architect claiming that his former Shield brother still can't get "one" victory over him.

This is about their match at the Royal Rumble, which saw Rollins defeat Reigns by disqualification. This has extended his unbeaten run over The Tribal Chief in title matches, even though he did not leave with the Universal Championship.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Anirudh