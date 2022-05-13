Roman Reigns Rumor Roundup: Pulled from upcoming event, possible plan for Money in the Bank

Welcome to another edition of our weekly Roman Reigns Rumor Roundup. Here, we dive into the most prominent rumors surrounding The Tribal Chief from the past few days. This week has seen some interesting speculation about his future in WWE.

Rumors surrounding Reigns' new deal include how many matches he is expected to have at premium live events, among other things. We will look at one such show The Head of the Table will not be a part of.

Meanwhile, he is expected to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at a later event. A couple of potential opponents have been named as well.

#3 Roman Reigns to miss Hell in a Cell

WWE's next premium live event is Hell in a Cell, scheduled for June 5 in Chicago. However, it will not feature a men's world title match as Roman Reigns is set to miss the show.

As reported by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, The Tribal Chief's next defense of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will come at Money in the Bank a month later. This is likely due to Reigns' new contract that allows him fewer dates, particularly concerning live events.

As a result of this rumor, the company can push several top stars near the top of the card as the headlining act for Hell in a Cell.

#2 Rumor on how many major matches The Tribal Chief is expected to work

As mentioned above, it seems like Money in the Bank will feature Roman Reigns' first televised world title defense since defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Tribal Chief might only work big stadium shows and major premium live events from now on.

While a source within WWE told him that Reigns would work six matches per year as a result of his new deal, the company will have eight major events in 2022, including the Saudi Arabia shows.

With that being said, he is likely to wrestle four more massive televised matches this year. So, Hell in a Cell may not be the only premium live event Roman Reigns misses. It remains to be seen how many such shows he isn't a part of.

#1 Who will Roman Reigns face at Money in the Bank?

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre seems locked in for Clash at the Castle.

We've already mentioned that Roman Reigns will likely defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Money in the Bank. But who will he face?

Although a singles match against Drew McIntyre was heavily teased, Dave Meltzer reported in WON that The Scottish Warrior won't challenge The Tribal Chief in July. He claimed that WWE is saving the match for Clash at the Castle, which will take place in the United Kingdom on September 3.

Meltzer named two full-time stars who could be considered options to face Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank; Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton. While both would be worthy challengers, The Viper is a likelier choice following the events of WrestleMania Backlash.

Orton and Reigns were on opposite sides of a six-man tag team match at last Sunday's show, with McIntyre also involved. It would be a hot start to a busy summer for The Head of the Table.

