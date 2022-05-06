5 potential big-money matches for WWE Clash at the Castle (UK stadium show)

WWE recently unveiled Clash at the Castle as the name of the company's first premium live event (FKA pay-per-view) in the United Kingdom in three decades. The show will take place in the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on September 3.

It promises to be an epic evening as the event shattered pre-registration records for WWE. Over 120,000 fans hope to attend the show, with the capacity to be close to 80,000. The company will have to pull out all the stops and deliver the best card possible.

It would be wise for WWE to feature its top British stars throughout Clash at the Castle, be it from the main roster or NXT. Some of them are already in prominent positions on RAW and SmackDown, which has given a sense of anticipated direction as we count down to the Cardiff show.

On that note, here are five big matches WWE could book for Clash at the Castle. What do you want to see happen in Cardiff? Let us know in the comments section below!

#5 Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

This should headline Clash at the Castle.

This is the ideal main event for Clash at the Castle, with clear alignments and a compelling story. Roman Reigns has held the Universal Championship for over 600 days and recently unified it with the WWE Title, which was held by Drew McIntyre when The Tribal Chief started his record-breaking run.

The Scottish Warrior is unfortunate not to have performed in front of a live crowd even once as the world champion due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There would be no better way to rectify that than to give McIntyre the moment of a lifetime in front of his "home" crowd in the United Kingdom.

The pop at the Principality Stadium will be deafening should Reigns lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Title on September 3. However, this isn't the only match Drew McIntyre has been linked with for Clash at the Castle.

#4 Drew McIntyre vs. Tyson Fury - No Holds Barred Match

Following Tyson Fury's big win over Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium, the boxing legend teased appearances at SummerSlam and Clash at the Castle. If he does show up in WWE during the summer, Fury will almost certainly face Drew McIntyre.

The two have been taking shots at each other for a while, heavily teasing a match. The two-time WBC heavyweight champion has appeared in WWE before, defeating Braun Strowman by countout at Crown Jewel 2019.

If McIntyre and Tyson Fury have a match, it might have a gimmick attached to it to mask the latter's in-ring flaws. That way, the two Britishers could create a spectacle worthy of the Principality Stadium. It may truly be a "clash at the castle."

#3 Ricochet vs. Butch - Intercontinental Championship

Clash at the Castle could be huge for Butch.

The main event of SummerSlam 1992 - WWE's last stadium show in the United Kingdom - was for the Intercontinental Championship. 30 years later, while it has lost a lot of prestige, the IC Title may yet be given a significant spotlight in Cardiff.

While they currently don't possess the star power of Bret Hart and The British Bulldog, Ricochet and Butch can create some magic during Clash at the Castle. The superstar formerly known as Pete Dunne was quite over with European fans during WWE's recent tour there.

As a result, the company could make him the breakout star of the Fight Night stable and push him up the card. Butch is from Birmingham, which is a couple of hours away from Cardiff. This match might be what makes the Intercontinental Title relevant again.

#2 Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch - SmackDown Women's Championship

Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch

This may be a surprising choice for Clash at the Castle, but some interesting points support Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey happening in September instead of at WrestleMania 39. Big Time Becks would hold the "home advantage," with Ireland being a part of the British Isles.

Also, The Baddest Woman on the Planet's return so far has not lived up to her standards and has caused SmackDown's women's division to regress. With Rousey likely winning the blue brand's title at WrestleMania Backlash, a long reign until next year could do further damage.

As a result, WWE can cut it short and book Lynch to dethrone her in four months instead of extending it until April. She might be the only one who seems likely to dethrone the former UFC star if she becomes SmackDown Women's Champion.

It will take some work to form an organic angle with both megastars on different brands, but the payoff would be worth the struggle. This should be the "redemption story" that Becky Lynch talked about after losing the RAW Women's Championship.

#1 Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther - Clash at the Castle

Gunther is one of the most popular European stars in WWE today, with him holding the NXT UK Championship for over two years. As a result, expect The Ring General to be in a featured match on Clash at the Castle.

The man formerly known as WALTER may have had some big changes to his presentation, but the talent remains constant. If the company portrays him as the terrifying figure he is, Gunther will be a top player on SmackDown. One way to cement this is by pitting the Austrian against Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate is set to return to WWE in the summer following his defeat to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. He will need fresh opponents that would mesh well with his violent style. Gunther is one such name.

Lesnar may relish the chance to face him, especially if he makes the trip for Clash at the Castle. It would be a hard-hitting spectacle, made even better by the passionate WWE fans in the United Kingdom.

