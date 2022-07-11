4 ways Ronda Rousey can turn heel in WWE

Ronda Rousey was an iconic heel in 2019, seamlessly transitioning to the bad side after WWE fans turned on her. Her personality reflected the dark, violent and rampant nature required to be a good heel.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet was only a heel for the road to WrestleMania 35, feuding with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Rousey left WWE after losing to Big Time Becks and returned in this year’s Royal Rumble match as a surprise entrant. She is once again a babyface and while she is doing well in the role, many fans loved the heel version of her as well.

If Ronda Rousey is to turn heel in the future, here are four ways she can do so.

#4 Ronda Rousey can team up with Shayna Baszler

A potential tag team in the future?

Fans have been dreaming of a team-up between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. The former MMA fighters have a close bond in real life. However, their WWE paths have been quite different, and the best friends have barely gotten to interact on-screen.

Rousey can turn heel if WWE allows her to partner with the villainous Baszler. The Rowdy One is even keen to team up, having revealed her intentions in a gaming stream on Facebook. The duo would be a dominant force of aggressive instincts combined with sheer brutality, perfect for keeping the tag titles running.

The chances for such a scenario are significantly low in the current situation. The Queen of Spades is in a tag team with Natalya, Rousey’s arch-nemesis. The Rowdy One might have to forgive her for that and maybe even join hands with Nattie to embrace the dark side completely. However, a double turn between the two, with Baszler switching partners, also sounds exciting.

#3 Feud with fresh face Raquel Rodriguez

Rowdy Ronda applies the armbar on Rodriguez

Raquel Rodriguez made a dominant main roster debut by defeating Cat Cardoza on SmackDown. Her confidence was at an all-time high when she accepted Ronda Rousey’s open challenge for the title in May this year. Although she couldn’t defeat the champion, she was a major force.

The bout between the two superstars was constructed perfectly on SmackDown. Rodriguez kept delivering high-impact maneuvers while her opponent looked confused and even desperate at times. The Rowdy One only won through a roll-up.

WWE can utilize the newcomer efficiently by pitting her against Rousey once more. Doing so would benefit the company with a number of exciting matches.

During their feud, The Baddest Woman on the Planet could slowly transition to the bad side while Rodriguez best uses her babyface role. This would help the latter connect with the crowd, thus increasing her popularity.

#2 Make a breakthrough with Bianca Belair

The EST of WWE - Bianca Belair

It is unlikely that Ronda Rousey will defeat Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. The latter just won the Women's Championship after a significant push, starting from Money in the Bank. She might hold the title for some time.

Ronda may revert to mid-card due to WWE’s potential plans, which would not bode well with her fans. A superstar of her caliber should remain on the top. One way to do so is by drafting her to RAW. Rowdy Ronda could then initiate a feud with the babyface champion Bianca Belair, turning heel in the process.

Alexa Bliss, in turn, can make up for the vacancy in SmackDown. She would be reunited with her friend Liv Morgan, and both could team up or spark a rivalry. WWE might play genie and give fans what they want: the classic heel Ronda Rousey as well as a potential “Liv n’ Bliss” team-up.

#1 Turn heel on Liv Morgan after WWE SummerSlam

Liv Morgan almost messed up the cash-in against Ronda Rousey

Liv cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase successfully against Ronda Rousey at the namesake event over a week ago. The former champion was disappointed by the loss but left the event without any heat with the new champion. Fans were expectedly surprised by the congratulatory behavior of The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

Morgan is set to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rousey at SummerSlam 2022. The Rowdy One could possibly turn heel after the bout on July 30. WWE would benefit better with the traditional heel against babyface feud.

WWE @WWE



@RondaRousey @YaOnlyLivvOnce #SmackDown "At #SummerSlam , you're going to learn that challenging for the title, is a whole lot easier than defending it." "At #SummerSlam, you're going to learn that challenging for the title, is a whole lot easier than defending it." @RondaRousey @YaOnlyLivvOnce #SmackDown https://t.co/cqaW3PCsYH

One way to do so is by defeating the babyface after at SummerSlam. Fans would be furious that WWE “gifted” only 28 days to Liv during her first reign as champion. Rousey would bear the brunt of the heat, falling from the graces of the crowd in the scenario.

Alternatively, a cheap shot by The Baddest Woman on the Planet after the bout at SummerSlam would make her heel intentions clear. This is possible after Ronda Rousey loses to Liv Morgan, fair and square, allowing no controversies that stem into a rematch. This ambush would be in stark contrast to their post-match interaction at Money in the Bank.

