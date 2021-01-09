WWE Royal Rumble 2021: 5 Superstars who can be the Iron Man of the match

Every performer that competes in a WWE ring dreams of winning the Royal Rumble. Hundreds of Superstars have tried to defy the odds, but only a handful of competitors can be called Royal Rumble Winners.

But even the stars who lose the bout can still compete for another prestigious honor. Every year, fans can't wait to see which competitor emerges as the Iron Man. This term describes the Superstar who lasts for the longest period in the match. Typically, these wrestlers enter the match early on and survive until its ending stages.

Ric Flair, Chris Benoit, and Rey Mysterio have emerged victorious after they pulled off an Iron Man performance. But Bob Backlund, Triple H, and Chris Jericho achieved the feat and failed to win the match.

The 2006 #RoyalRumble match was dedicated to the late #EddieGuerrero when @reymysterio entered at #2 and WON IT ALL! TWO days to go... pic.twitter.com/IdMXW31fEA — WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2017

Many Superstars can call their Iron Man performance in the Royal Rumble Match a career-defining moment. With a plethora of Superstars expected to compete in the Royal Rumble Match this year, it will be fascinating to see which wrestler stands above the rest.

Here's a look at five male Superstars who could be the Iron Man of this year's Royal Rumble Match.

#5 Former WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins at WWE Royal Rumble

Seth Rollins' return to WWE programming is imminent. The Royal Rumble Match is the perfect place for "The Messiah" to remind everyone why he's one of the company's top stars.

Advertisement

Absent superstars often return to action and make an impact in the Royal Rumble Match. Rollins could benefit from this spotlight on the first stop on the Road to WrestleMania.

WWE tends to have heelish Superstars like Rollins survive several elimination attempts and make it to the final stretch of the contest. So it's easy to see "The Messiah" starring as the Iron Man of this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match.

With Rollins' excellence as a technical wrestler, he can also serve as the anchor of the match. He could last roughly 50 minutes in the Royal Rumble Match and get eliminated by a star like Big E or Kevin Owens. This impressive performance could easily put Rollins at the forefront of WWE programming heading into WWE WrestleMania 37.