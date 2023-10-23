Backstage update on Jimmy and Jey Uso's potential match at WWE Survivor Series - Reports

Last week's episode of SmackDown saw Jey Uso kicked out of the building, potentially kick-starting a brand warfare storyline for Survivor Series. General managers Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce teased a feud as well, with the latter also being escorted away.

Main Event Jey had invaded SmackDown to attack Jimmy Uso, just like the latter had done a few days earlier on RAW. This seemingly set the stage for Jey Uso to lead the red brand into war against his twin brother's blue squad. The likes of Solo Sikoa, Cody Rhodes, and Sami Zayn remain linked to The Usos in various ways.

However, we may not see the two brands collide. According to Dave Meltzer in his Daily Update, the planned War Games Match for Survivor Series will not be RAW vs. SmackDown:

"On last night's show based on an angle, we talked about the possibility of a Raw vs. Smackdown War Games match at Survivor Series. We are told that right now the War Games match is not planned as a Raw vs. Smackdown match," wrote Dave Meltzer.

While things could change, this means The Usos may still clash inside the double cage but without any brand loyalties at play.

As a result, Jimmy and Solo Sikoa will likely have The Judgment Day by their side. Main Event Jey, on the other hand, could use the help of SmackDown stars Kevin Owens and LA Knight, along with Rhodes and Zayn.

The road to Survivor Series continues for Jey Uso on WWE RAW tonight

One week after he and Cody Rhodes lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, Jey Uso will have a crack at Damian Priest. The two are set to face off on RAW tonight, with lots of interference expected. Perhaps even Jimmy Uso might show up again.

As of now, this storyline is yet to feature on the Crown Jewel card. Expect that to change following RAW, but Survivor Series is the ultimate destination. The red brand could look radically different following The Judgment Day and The Bloodline's War Games Match against WWE's top babyfaces.

