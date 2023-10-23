WWE legend to return after 36 months for Jey Uso's RAW vs. SmackDown match at Survivor Series 2023? Exploring the possibility 

The road to Survivor Series 2023 has officially begun and it seems like WWE is leaning towards brand warfare, using Jey Uso's storyline as the catalyst. The popular RAW star appeared on SmackDown to attack his brother, Jimmy, only to be thrown out of the building.

The blue brand's general manager, Nick Aldis, took matters into his own hands. He did the same to Adam Pearce, which elicited a retort. "Let the games begin" were the fighting words from the RAW GM, essentially confirming both brands will be at war at Survivor Series 2023.

It may just be for one match, with Jimmy Uso leading Team SmackDown and Jey Uso as the red brand's captain. This works as a WarGames Match or in the traditional elimination format, making for an exciting month ahead. Things may get even more exciting if The Usos' father, Rikishi, shows up.

Survivor Series 2023 would be the first time Jimmy and Jey Uso compete against each other in WWE. As a result, their dad could make his first appearance since The Undertaker's retirement at the same event in 2020. He can cut an emotional promo during the build or be at ringside during the match.

Rikishi has shown enthusiasm towards his sons' current storyline, sending them several messages on social media. If the Attitude Era legend does show up next month, he can even become the referee. However, WWE will likely save it for the eventual singles match between The Usos at WrestleMania 40.

Who can join Jey Uso on Team RAW at WWE Survivor Series 2023?

Whether Rikishi returns to WWE for Survivor Series 2023 or not, the war is on between Jimmy and Jey Uso. With both twin brothers potentially leading their respective brands, it will be interesting to see who joins each team.

Main Event Jey has a few friends on RAW, so expect Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn to join him in battle. However, Adam Pearce may throw a curveball and add The Judgment Day into the mix. Every member is a champion, so it is possible. They might be forced to co-exist as long as something is at stake in the match.

On the other side, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa could end up teaming with the likes of Kevin Owens and AJ Styles. We will see some intriguing dynamics on WWE television as the Chicago premium live event approaches.

