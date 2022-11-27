Bloodline member possibly suffers broken hand in WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2022

It seems like Jey Uso of The Bloodline may have broken his hand during the main event of Survivor Series 2022. He was part of the winning team, as Sami Zayn proved his loyalty to the Anoa'i family during the match.

The Honorary Uce also helped Jey out in setting up a table after the current Undisputed Tag Team Champions found it difficult to do. He was heard telling Zayn and Jimmy Uso that his hand was broken, according to Corey Brennan of Bodyslam.net.

Several WWE fans on Twitter noticed the same thing, with Roman Reigns' Right Hand Man constantly favoring his hand throughout the match.

Check out their reactions:

༻A Tale of Lexi N’ Liv༺ @ATaleOfLexiNLiv I can’t be the only one that heard Jey say his hand is broke I can’t be the only one that heard Jey say his hand is broke

Wyndour @wyndour Butch has really done some damage to Jey Uso’s hand. It has already hurt, but he keeps favoring it. It’s concerning. #SurvivorSeries Butch has really done some damage to Jey Uso’s hand. It has already hurt, but he keeps favoring it. It’s concerning. #SurvivorSeries

It remains to be seen if Jey Uso's hand is broken or if he just sold it well. If he is indeed hurt following Survivor Series 2022, this is his second such injury scare after a premium live event this month, following a feared broken wrist against The Brawling Brutes at Crown Jewel.

What would happen to The Bloodline in WWE if Jey Uso's hand did get broken at Survivor Series 2022?

It will be interesting to see Roman Reigns' reaction to Jey Uso's potential injury, along with what action he may take.

The Tribal Chief could make Sami Zayn team up with Jimmy Uso to defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship under the Freebird rule while Jey recovers. It will make for fascinating television as The Honorary Uce constantly grows within The Bloodline.

Anmol @Anmol_299



The Right Hands mans Right Hand is injured!



Roman making Sami and Jey work together



Is Sami Loyal to bloodline? Does Roman Trust Sami?



Drew and Sheamus's friendship



Roman being the best Final Boss



#SurvivorSeries The storytelling in this matchThe Right Hands mans Right Hand is injured!Roman making Sami and Jey work togetherIs Sami Loyal to bloodline? Does Roman Trust Sami?Drew and Sheamus's friendshipRoman being the best Final Boss The storytelling in this match 👏👏👏The Right Hands mans Right Hand is injured! Roman making Sami and Jey work togetherIs Sami Loyal to bloodline? Does Roman Trust Sami? Drew and Sheamus's friendshipRoman being the best Final Boss#SurvivorSeries https://t.co/DJpJ2NYYze

Zayn's performance at Survivor Series 2022 was excellent, as he fully turned on Kevin Owens and paved the way for Jey Uso to pin him. His excitement was evident as the show went off the air.

Disrupting The Usos' dynamic could reignite the tension within The Bloodline after things seemed to clear up for them at Survivor Series 2022. Where things go from here is anybody's guess.

What do you think will happen next with The Bloodline? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

