Drew McIntyre to retire 46-year-old WWE legend at WrestleMania 40? Potential next booking step explored

Drew McIntyre is currently without a path to WrestleMania 40. The Scottish Warrior failed to dethrone Seth "Freakin" Rollins yet again for the World Heavyweight Championship during the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW. This marked his seventh straight loss against The Visionary, five of which were at house shows.

This defeat has put McIntyre out of title contention. The 38-year-old Superstar has lost all credibility as a serious challenger, which cannot be resurrected unless he retires someone of a legendary stature.

According to recent reports, Drew McIntyre's deal is set to expire around WrestleMania, and he has yet to sign an extension. Given his current booking, the company has made it easier for him not to re-sign.

However, that could change if Triple H decides to turn things around for him heading into The Showcase of the Immortals. If there's anyone who can help McIntyre regain his credibility, it is John Cena.

McIntyre and Cena have never crossed paths in singles competition. The last time the two stalwarts shared the ring was during a Fatal-Four-Way match on January 14, 2019, episode of RAW.

The Cenation Leader has been teasing his retirement since Solo Sikoa obliterated him at Crown Jewel last year. It's no secret that John Cena's in-ring days are numbered.

With WrestleMania right around the corner, McIntyre could carve his own path by calling out Cena for a blockbuster feud. This may also wind up the sixteen-time champion's illustrious career, as he could pass the proverbial torch to The Scottish Warrior before officially hanging up his boots in Lincoln Financial Field this year.

What's next for Drew McIntyre?

The Scottish Warrior recently took to his official X handle to break his silence after losing to Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW.

McIntyre stated that he did not know what was in store for him:

"Got all the messages, sorry I've not replied. I've seen what everybody's been saying. What's next for Drew McIntyre? Monday was all or nothing. The honest answer is I don't know."

The company has not advertised the Scotsman for RAW next week. With CM Punk all set to return, it will be interesting to see if he comes out to pick a fight with The Straight Edge Superstar ahead of Royal Rumble.

