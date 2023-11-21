John Cena WWE comeback plans never included major match

John Cena's recent WWE comeback run included several first-time match-ups. He was rumored for a big role at Survivor Series, but a new report has dismissed that idea.

Cena returned to WWE in September as the SAG-AFTRA strikes put a hold on his Hollywood projects. He last wrestled at Crown Jewel on November 4th in a loss to Solo Sikoa. The 46-year-old Superstar announced days later, and two days after the end of the strikes, that he underwent successful arm surgery and had another arm operation planned.

It was rumored this week that Cena was discussed for a role in the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series. However, a new report from Ringside News dismisses this rumor, noting that Cena's recent run never included a Survivor Series appearance.

This latest report noted that Cena agreed to come back and then finish up, specifically at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. The source, who is said to be a tenured member of WWE Creative, claimed the original report on Cena being discussed for Survivor Series was "fabricated."

Cena's sports entertainment future is up in the air at this point. It remains to be seen when the future Hall of Famer will be back on RAW or SmackDown, but he will be back at some point.

WarGames build continues on the WWE Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW

Tonight's RAW from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, will feature the red brand's go-home hype for Saturday's Survivor Series PLE.

The advantage for Men's WarGames will be determined tonight as one Superstar from each team does battle in a singles match. The current line-up for Men's WarGames is The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh vs. Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn.

There have been rumors on WWE possibly adding Drew McIntyre to The Judgment Day's WarGames after his heel turn last Monday night. LA Knight is one of the rumored names that could be added to Team Rhodes, but there's still no confirmation on officials changing this to a 5-on-5 WarGames match.

