Major update on Seth Rollins' WWE return - Reports

The WWE Universe is patiently awaiting the return of Seth Rollins. There has been talk of Rollins missing several big events this year and his future that was seemingly up in the air. A new update has just been provided by sources close to the multi-time champion as he prepares to return.

The Architect has not wrestled or even appeared on TV since losing the World Heavyweight Championship on Night Two of WrestleMania XL, although he did participate in the main event chaos that night. Rollins reportedly suffered a torn MCL and a partially torn meniscus back in January, but cut back on his in-ring action and did rehab so that he could make WrestleMania XL. Becky Lynch confirmed shortly after 'Mania that her husband had undergone knee surgery.

Rollins was recently seen working out at the Black & Brave Wrestling Academy that he co-owns in Iowa. While the 38-year-old has not publicly shed any light on his eventual comeback, word going around is that Rollins is doing good as he continues to heal. An update from Fightful Select adds that everything has gone fine with The Visionary's recovery so far.

There's still no concrete timeframe for Rollins' return to the storylines, but he could be brought back ahead of schedule as his recovery is moving along well, as seen in the past with various WWE Superstars, including Seth himself.

Rollins was selected as the second overall pick for RAW in the WWE Draft 2024. It was recently revealed that the 20-year veteran has signed a new multi-year contract worth "big money," which will purportedly keep him signed to WWE into his 40s.

The Rock praised Seth Rollins following WWE WrestleMania

Seth Rollins was still dealing with a nagging knee injury from January when he wrestled two matches at WrestleMania XL in April.

The Visionary is currently on the shelf after undergoing surgery on his knee. He has not wrestled since WrestleMania XL, where he teamed with Cody Rhodes on Night One for a loss to The Rock and Roman Reigns. Night Two saw Rollins lose the World Heavyweight Championship to Drew McIntyre, but later on, he also interfered during Rhodes vs. Reigns main event.

The Rock issued a post-WrestleMania video with some of his thoughts on the big weekend. The Final Boss included major praise for Rollins, calling him the MVP of the weekend.

"And also congratulations to who I feel is the MVP of the entire WrestleMania weekend. Seth Rollins. Seth Freakin' Rollins. What an honor it was to share the ring with you three, what an honor it was to break records. Now my sights are set on the next WrestleMania," The Rock said.

Rollins is expected to return from injury some time this year, while The Rock is also expected back in the WWE storylines in the near future. Interesting details on the status of The People's Champion and his character were recently revealed.