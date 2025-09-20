REPORT: Former AEW star's WWE debut called off

A potential WWE debut was in the works before an unfortunate situation forced the creative to call off the plans. An interesting pitch for Andrade to reunite with his former manager has now been revealed.The Mexican star was released by WWE earlier this month. Rumors claimed the reason was disciplinary issues stemming from a violation of the wellness policy. The 35-year-old star reportedly faced severe repercussions for his actions, as he was handed a suspension without pay.Andrade was deemed unreachable during his absence and was slated to team up with Rey Fenix to challenge The Wyatt Sicks for the Tag Team Championships at Clash in Paris. Of course, the rumored match was nixed, and The Street Profits ended up taking their spot. Apparently, there's more to the story. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there was some frustration within WWE over Andrade's English not getting better. During the Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez noted that WWE discussed the idea of bringing in former AEW manager Jose The Assistant to become Andrade's mouthpiece.&quot;I do know that there had been discussions about bringing in Jose The Assistant from AEW. They were gonna pair them up – I don’t know if it was 100% – but they talked about the possibility of him coming in as a duo, so he could do some of the promos for Andrade.” (H/T - WrestleTalk)If one may recall, the two men briefly worked together in All Elite Wrestling. Jose The Assistant has previously worked as an enhancement talent for the sports entertainment juggernaut back in 2012.There's no word on whether he is still headed to the Stamford-based promotion now that Andrade has left the company.Did Andrade purposely get himself fired from WWE?Speaking on a recent episode of the Story Time podcast, former wrestling manager Dutch Mantell claimed Andrade wanted to get himself fired, which is why he ghosted the management.&quot;I think he wanted to get fired. He had to. Listen, if you have a job and you want to keep the job, if your place of employment calls you, won't you try to call them back the same day at least? He went weeks and weeks without calling them back. So, he was telling them, 'Hey, I don't want to be there.' I have no idea why he didn't want to be there. Most guys are knocking themselves out to get to WWE, and he's knocking himself out to get released, and they finally give him his wish,&quot; Mantell said. With his second stint with the Stamford-based promotion in the rearview mirror, Andrade is looking for a fresh start. He is set to return at The Crash Lucha Libre show on October 3.