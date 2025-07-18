Returning WWE star set to kick off SmackDown; major main event planned - Reports

A returning WWE star will be kicking off this week's edition of SmackDown, and a huge match is planned for the main event of tonight's show. This week's episode of SmackDown will air live from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Ad

John Cena defeated CM Punk in the main event of Night of Champions 2025 to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship. The 48-year-old has not been seen since the PLE last month in Saudi Arabia, but will reportedly be kicking off tonight's SmackDown.

According to Cory Hays of BodySlam, the face-to-face between Cody Rhodes and John Cena will be the opening segment of tonight's show. The Fatal 4-Way tag team match between Fraxiom, Motor City Machine Guns, #DIY, and Rey Fenix and Andrade will be the main event of SmackDown. The winner of the match will become the number one contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championships, held by The Wyatt Sicks.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Wyatt Sicks defeated The Street Profits last week on SmackDown to capture the titles. Cody Rhodes won the King of the Ring Tournament last month to earn a title match against Cena at SummerSlam 2025.

Bill Apter reacts to Cody Rhodes getting another shot at John Cena at WWE SummerSlam

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently commented on Cody Rhodes winning the King of the Ring Tournament to earn an Undisputed WWE Championship match against John Cena at SummerSlam next month.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Apter noted that the company wanted to get Rhodes back in the main event and was excited for the upcoming title match.

"They wanna bring Cody Rhodes back into the forefront again. And I think Cody versus John Cena will be a very compelling box office pay-per-view, PLE, situation for the fans. I think they'll really go for that," said Apter. [0:37 onwards]

Ad

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

CM Punk will also be competing in a title match at SummerSlam following his loss to The Cenation Leader at Night of Champions. The Second City Saint won a Gauntlet match this past Monday night on RAW to earn a World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther at SummerSlam next month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE