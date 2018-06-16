Rumor round-up for Money in the Bank

A look at the top five rumors surrounding the event this Sunday.

Nikhil Bhaskar ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2018, 17:33 IST 2.16K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

MITB will air this Sunday from Chicago

We are now only a couple of days away from one of the most exciting WWE events of the year - Money in the Bank. The match card has its own ups and downs, but the card does look stacked, with ten matches set to take place including the two Ladder Matches. In other matches, the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, both Women's Championships and the SmackDown Tag Team Championships will be on the line.

There is a lot of unpredictability surrounding the entire event, including who will win the two career-altering contracts. With all this in mind, let us have a look at the top rumors surrounding the event. Needless to say, spoilers ahead!

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

#5 Big E starts a singles run

The end might be near for New Day

Starting off with a widely talked-about rumor on this list, PWInsider reported back in May that WWE could soon be breaking up The New Day in order to give Big E a run as a singles competitor. More fuel was added to these speculations after the popular team qualified to be eligible for a spot in the Men's MITB Ladder match.

However, WWE have done a good job keeping the fans guessing, as the popular tag team is yet to reveal who among them will take the coveted spot this Sunday. While it is not too likely that one of the three will end up winning the MITB briefcase, it will surely be a great match to kick things off as a singles competitor.