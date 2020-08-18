WWE Rumor Roundup - Braun Strowman to AEW speculation, Internal investigation against Superstar, Company blasted for firing veteran and more - 18th August 2020

It's time for another edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup. One of the biggest rumors being discussed by the wrestling fans is with regard to virtually every WWE Superstar getting in touch with AEW regarding a potential signing. Braun Strowman's name was also brought up, and he addressed the speculation doing the rounds.

Details of an internal investigation looking into the allegations leveled against a Superstar have also been revealed.

WWE is also reportedly interested in signing one of the most popular UFC fighters in MMA history, and there is a lot of buzz with regards to the former UFC Champion's next move. WWE has also been blasted by a top AEW star for the firing of a veteran employee.

Finally, we take a look at all the details about WWE ThunderDome, which has also managed to resurrect some lost interest in the product.

Here is today's lineup of Sportskeeda's WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5. WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman addresses AEW rumors

Dave Meltzer recently reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio that barring Roman Reigns, almost every other WWE Superstar had contacted people in AEW with regards to an opportunity to work for the promotion.

Meltzer had revealed the following:

"Roman Reigns is not going to AEW, not happening. Virtually everyone in WWE, including guys who have claimed different, at one point or another have called up people in AEW trying to see what they can get or have had interest. But Roman Reigns, and there's a couple of others, but Roman Reigns was basically, of the top guys, he was the only one who never even enquired. So he ain't going anywhere."

Braun Strowman, whose name had also been attached to the rumor, reacted to a post by HeelByNature contributor Jake. The WWE Universal Champion shot down the report as 'fake news'. Strowman exchanged a few messages with Jake in which the SmackDown Superstar revealed his displeasure about the fake news being spread about him and his fellow WWE colleagues.

You can check out the messages and the screenshot of Strowman's response to Dave Meltzer's report below:

Screenshot of the messages.

Braun Strowman shot down the report.

Tom Colohue also revealed on Twitter that not many people in the WWE support the rumor about Superstars reaching out to AEW.

Very few of the people within #WWE that I have spoken to support the rumour that practically everybody has contacted #AEW at some point. In fact, one personally openly told me that: "I don't give a f--- about AEW"