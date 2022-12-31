Rumor Roundup - Major star refusing to put people over, Real reason why a big name has rejected AEW to join WWE, Is AJ Styles' injury a work?

Welcome to Sportskeeda's WWE Rumor Roundup, and as always, we've got a well stacked lineup of stories emanating from the wrestling world.

The Triple H led promotion suffered another injury setback as AJ Styles was unable to complete his match at a recent live event. We have all the updates on The Phenomenal One's status heading into Royal Rumble, as many fans have inquired about the legitimacy of his injury.

The Triple H-led company has also succeeded in signing a highly-rated star who allegedly had a competing offer from AEW. The rumor roundup also features some explosive details about a megastar refusing to "look vulnerable" while facing off against other wrestlers.

On that note, here are the day's top rumors:

#1. Tyson Fury reportedly unwilling to put people over in WWE

The Gypsy King's name has once again popped up in wrestling circles as Royal Rumble edges closer. In case you didn't know, WWE had plans for Tyson Fury to appear at Royal Rumble but he showed more of an inclination towards a WrestleMania match.

However, the heavyweight boxer is banned from entering the United States for a big reason. As things stand, he might not appear in WWE for the foreseeable future, though he may end up making a few cameo appearances. Dave Meltzer recently revealed that Tyson Fury has refused to put other stars over.

The boxing champion is seemingly protective of his image, and it's believed he isn't ready to take a few hits in the kayfabe realm of wrestling.

This week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that WWE would have to spend a lot of money to get Tyson Fury on board. Here is the excerpt:

''It was noted that Fury was not willing to put people over or even look vulnerable, and if he were to be in the Rumble as a surprise, what would he do, and how does it even make sense for him to do a quick Rumble cameo given the amount of money it would cost to use him,'' said Meltzer

Tyson Fury potentially returning for a proposed match against Drew McIntyre seems unlikely to happen after the latest backstage revelation, courtesy of Meltzer.

#2. Backstage reason why Dragon Lee chose WWE over AEW

NXT will soon have one of the most promising Mexican talents in the world as WWE confirmed the signing of Dragon Lee. Many fans initially expected the 27-year-old to join AEW as he'd already appeared for Tony Khan's company in August.

It has now been revealed that All Elite Wrestling even tabled an offer until Dragon Lee eventually decided to join WWE. As per Dave Meltzer, Dragon Lee approached a friend for advice and was told he would be better off in WWE. AEW already has a packed roster, and Lee would have ideally had to wait in line for a solid push.

Conversely, he would instantly get treated as a top star in NXT, as the brand lacks depth regarding its Hispanic representation. Here's an excerpt from the newsletter regarding Dragon Lee's call to reject AEW:

"It came down to the idea that right now AEW is so loaded with talent, and as talented as he is, there are so many people who would be ahead of him."

If that wasn't a big enough reason, Dragon Lee is also allegedly now the highest-paid talent in NXT. The previous holder of the title, Mandy Rose, is no longer in the promotion. Will Lee be able to live up to all the hype around his signing? Only time will tell.

#3. Update on AJ Styles' injury

The live event in Hershey, PA, didn't end well for AJ Styles as the former world champion had to bow out of a big tag team match.

Styles' team took on Judgment Day with the bout progressing well until he sustained an injury to his ankle. After the referee put up the 'X' sign, WWE's medical team checked on Styles before helping him to the backstage area.

Unfortunately, for the company and its fans, PWInsider reported that AJ Styles had suffered a legitimate knee injury.

However, the severity of his injury remains a mystery. The only information worth noting is that Styles faced trouble putting weight on his left leg after the match.

While AJ Styles may have already undergone the necessary medical checkups, the results have still not been made public, with WWE yet to release an official statement.

Company officials will be hoping Styles isn't seriously injured and will be available for Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest on Styles' status.

