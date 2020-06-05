WWE Rumor Roundup - Superstar may never become World Champion again, Wrestler almost got kicked out for trying to talk to Triple H, Update on Brock Lesnar's return and more - 4th June 2020

Exclusive details about a released Superstar being re-signed by WWE have also been revealed.

Paul Heyman could reportedly make a decision about more members joining a top RAW faction.

Brock Lesnar and Triple H.

We welcome you all to another edition of Sportskeeda's daily WWE Rumor Roundup. You know exactly what we do here every single day. As always, there was no shortage of rumors and speculation to discuss from the bustling world of WWE.

A former WWE Champion may never get another World Title run as WWE reportedly has no plans to get him back into the main event picture anytime soon. A wrestler revealed a story from his WWE tryouts about how he nearly got kicked out because he tried talking to Triple H backstage.

Rob Gronkowski's reported WWE release has also garnered a lot of attention, and people backstage were reportedly not too happy with the 3-time Super Bowl Champion.

There is also an update regarding Brock Lesnar's WWE return.

We have another update about the new members who could possibly join Seth Rollins' faction on RAW.

Finally, Sportskeeda's very own Tom Colohue revealed many exclusive details about Drake Maverick's new WWE contract and everything that happened backstage in the past few weeks.

On that note, let's take a look at today Rumor Roundup in detail:

#5. Kofi Kingston may never become a World Champion again

Kofi Kingston's fairytale journey towards capturing his maiden WWE Championship and the subsequent reign will be remembered for years. However, it may end up being Kingston's only taste of World Championship glory.

As revealed by Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue on the most recent Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, WWE has no plans to get Kofi Kingston back in the main event scene for a while.

WWE may never book Kofi Kingston to be a World Champion again

Tom also revealed that the company had no plans to give The New Day Member another run with a World Title. WWE officials never intended to keep Kofi in the main event scene after he lost the WWE title to Brock Lesnar, and that's what has happened.

Here's what Tom revealed on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

Kofi Kingston was a very powerful draw for a long time, and The New Day, in general, have that drawing power. Now to have them on neither, is very interesting. That said, RAW was owed a couple of trades, and they are very very lacking on the tag division. There is no plan to have Kofi Kingston in the main event of either show for a while yet, if ever again. So it would be the tag division he would go to, if he was to move. Even while Kofi Kingston was the WWE Champion, there were no plans to give him a second reign. There were no plans to keep him in the main event after he lost that title, and that's exactly what happened. The second he lost that belt, it was over. It is a crying shame to take someone that talented and drop him off the face of the earth.

