Sami Zayn set to face The Bloodline member at a major WWE event next month

Sami Zayn's association with The Bloodline ended at WWE Royal Rumble after he attacked Roman Reigns with a chair. While he was unable to usurp The Tribal Chief at Elimination Chamber, the Canadian star will have a chance to get a one over the heel faction as he faces Solo Sikoa at a live event next month.

Zayn's storyline with Reigns' faction has been one of the hottest acts in pro wrestling over the last few years. After losing to The Head of the Table at the recently concluded premium live event, the 38-year-old star tried to reunite with former friend Kevin Owens in his quest to take down The Bloodline. However, Owens refused his proposal, stating that he'll continue to fight The Bloodline alone.

Over the last year, Sami Zayn tagged along with The Usos and Solo Sikoa at numerous live events. However, the Underdog from Underground will be standing across the ring from The Enforcer at a house show in Toronto on March 4. Roman Reigns has also been announced for the show. However, his opponent is yet to be revealed.

abbi @abbiwrestling roman reigns completely silencing the crowd after he defeated sami zayn is a bigger achievement than getting booed out of the building. man straight up crushed their hopes supervillain style. like how the theatre was at the end of avengers: infinity war

WWE star Sami Zayn stated that his story with The Bloodline is not yet over

Sami Zayn had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to defeat Roman Reigns to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in his hometown. However, his hopes were squashed by The Tribal Chief, who continued his historic run.

During a recent interview with Cathy Kelley, Sami stated that there's more to his storyline with The Bloodline:

"I just have to focus on the fact that it's not the end. I keep putting this in my head that this has to be how I finish my story. This has to be it. All this the last ten months, and all these stars aligning in Montreal, this has to be the end. But it never ends. For me, it's not the end. So, I don't know. I just know the fact that when I started looking at it like this is not the end, this is not a failure, this is not where the story finishes, it makes me feel better."

DeonteDDJ ジ🤘🏽🦥 @deonteddj kevin owens, sami zayn and cody rhodes on the raw after mania when they’ve finally conquered the bloodline kevin owens, sami zayn and cody rhodes on the raw after mania when they’ve finally conquered the bloodline https://t.co/h3rkuOIlZQ

Sami Zayn received a huge setback on WWE RAW this week when Kevin Owens refused to mend fences with him. However, the two have a common enemy in The Bloodline, which could lead to them reuniting in the near future.

