Seth Rollins and WWE Hall of Famer set to appear regularly on RAW - Reports

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and a WWE Hall of Famer are reportedly set to appear regularly on RAW moving forward.

WWE Night of Champions 2023 went down this past Saturday night at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia. Seth Rollins battled AJ Styles for the World Heavyweight Championship in the first match of the night and The Visionary emerged victorious. Styles and Rollins showed each other respect last night on RAW and teamed up in the main event to defeat Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day.

However, there was no respect shown last night on WWE RAW between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch. Stratus defeated Lynch at Night of Champions after Zoey Stark interfered. The duo beat Becky down some more last night on the red brand, and it appears that the personal rivalry is far from over.

According to a new report from PW Insider, both Seth Rollins and Trish Stratus are set to appear regularly on RAW moving forward. Seth is filming Captain America: New World Order but will not have any scheduling issues that will keep him from appearing on RAW as the World Heavyweight Champion.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo criticizes Seth Rollins after RAW

Seth Rollins kicked off last night's edition of WWE RAW with a celebration, and the World Heavyweight Champion soaked in the moment with the crowd in New York. The Visionary danced around for fans as they sang his theme song, but wrestling veteran Vince Russo was not a fan of the segment.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo wondered why it took Rollins eight minutes to deliver his first word and added that there is too much wasted time on RAW.

"It takes Seth Rollins eight minutes into the show before he says a word. Am I supposed to be sitting here for eight minutes watching this guy walking through the crowd? Is my time that worthless? My time is that worthless that I'm gonna watch a cosplayer walk down to the ring. Eight minutes before the first word is spoken." [From 8:15 - 8:50]

Last night's edition of RAW featured the fallout from Night of Champions. It will be interesting to see which superstar steps up to Rollins next and how Becky Lynch will respond to the latest attack next week on the red brand.

