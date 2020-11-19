We are less than a week away from WWE's final 'Big Four PPV' -- Survivor Series, 2020. The match card of this upcoming pay-per-view looks quite promising, and there are a lot of surprises in store for the WWE Universe. Creative has managed to book a lot of exciting matches. More than anything, the names representing both RAW and SmackDown have already managed to create a lot of hype ahead of the PPV.

Despite that, the biggest story ahead of Survivor Series 2020 involves The Undertaker and his ‘final farewell’. WWE have announced a special segment to bid adieu to the legendary Phenom at the PPV this Sunday. But is that all, or do creative have something else planned? There are a lot of rumours and speculations doing rounds in the media, and as you know, there’s no smoke without fire.

In this article, we will take a look at the five biggest rumors surrounding Survivor Series and the build-up to the PPV. So, let’s begin.

#1 ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt to attack The Undertaker at Survivor Series

As confirmed by WWE, Survivor Series 2020 is set to host the ‘final farewell’ of The Undertaker on Sunday. But given the history of Undertaker and his farewell from the promotion, the WWE Universe can’t be blamed for speculating that this might not be the last appearance of this legend. The not-so-subtle hints dropped by ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt over the last couple of weeks have also added more fuel to the fire.

We saw Bray Wyatt use the numbers ‘19/11’ during a Firefly Fun House segment. This was the exact date that marked The Undertaker’s debut three decades ago. Bray then continued teasing a possible altercation with Undertaker on Twitter, ahead of Survivor Series. WWE’s official handle sent out a tweet saying that Taker has battled against all and Bray Wyatt was quick to reply with ‘Not quite ALL’.

This doesn’t just stop here as Undertaker has also made a lot of comments on ‘The Fiend’ over the last few days. Although all of them are praises for Bray Wyatt’s alter-ego, the words from both Superstars are strongly indicating towards a plausible feud. Hence, the rumors suggest that it is all going to start with ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt attacking The Undertaker at Survivor Series.

When ‘The Fiend’ first arrived in WWE, he almost exclusively attacked the legends of the business. It is expected that he will do it again, only this time it will be none other than Undertaker. The two Superstars might build up a rivalry from Survivor Series to WrestleMania, where Taker could bid farewell to this world in front of fans. Moreover, given how selfless the latter has been throughout his career, he might want to actually retire by losing his final match and ‘passing the torch’ to The Fiend.