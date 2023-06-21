The Bloodline's implosion on SmackDown was a major success for WWE - Reports

Jey Uso sided with his brother, Jimmy Uso, and turned his back on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline during the final segment of last Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown.

The decision was warranted by Jey, as The Tribal Chief had begun to take The Usos for granted and never let them live down their loss to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

At Night of Champions, Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns tried to bring the titles back to the faction. However, Jimmy Uso's interference allows Owens and Zayn to escape with a victory. On this past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso stood by his brother's side and leveled Reigns with a superkick. The Usos knocked Solo the outside before delivering a thunderous double Superkick to The Head of the Table.

According to PWInsider, the final segment of last Friday's SmackDown saw a massive increase in viewership for The Bloodline. The final quarter-hour of SmackDown brought in 2,765,000 viewers, while the quarter-hour prior only garnered 2,317,000 viewers.

The Bloodline segment on SmackDown attracted an impressive 448,000 additional viewers.

Injured WWE Superstar wants to see The Bloodline stick together

A popular WWE Superstar who is out of action with an injury recently messaged Jey Uso and said The Bloodline shouldn't be fighting with each other.

R-Truth suffered a quad injury last November during a match in NXT. The 50-year-old returned to the developmental brand and competed in a bout against recently drafted SmackDown star Grayson Waller.

During the bout, Truth went for a dive over the ropes and tore his quad upon landing and hasn't returned to action since.

Jey Uso posted an image on Instagram promoting The Bloodline Civil War match at Money in the Bank. It was announced on SmackDown LowDown that The Usos will be competing against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match in London at the premium live event on July 1st.

R-Truth responded to Jey's post on Instagram and claimed that the group shouldn't be fighting each other because they are a family.

"This is 🔥🔥🔥 but y'all shouldn't be fightin Uce, y'all family dawg," R-Truth wrote.

The storyline regarding the heel faction has been an incredible success for WWE, and fans are eagerly awaiting to see what happens in the Civil War at Money in the Bank.

The Usos may have gotten the better of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa this past Friday night on SmackDown, but they have a tall task ahead of them at the premium live event on July 1st.

