The Usos responsible for potentially splitting up another duo? Here's what you might have missed!

The Usos haven’t been the same ever since they lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39. The champions retained their titles in a rematch on the April 28, 2023, edition of SmackDown. It appears that Usos’ continuous interaction with the tag team champions won’t bode well for the best friends.

Sami Zayn once again bumped into Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown this week. The former Honorary Uce had some advice for the former tag team champion. Sami’s continuous efforts to help Jey could frustrate Kevin Owens to the point of him potentially turning his back on his best friend, splitting up the duo in the process.

Sami and Kevin finished up their business with The Usos on the draft episode of WWE SmackDown. The champions defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at the Night of Champions premium live event in Saudi Arabia. The match saw Jimmy Uso turn on the Tribal Chief with a superkick that was heard around the world.

Jimmy explained his decision on the SmackDown after Night of Champions. He asked Roman Reigns to get The Bloodline back together, but the Tribal Chief refused and Solo took out his own brother with a Samoan Spike. The segment ended with Roman telling Paul Heyman that Jey will fall in line like he always does.

Sami Zayn talks about The Usos’ future on WWE SmackDown

Jey Uso was surprised to learn about Roman Reigns’ plans for him. Paul Heyman told Jey that he was being groomed to be the next Tribal Chief. The Right Hand Man also got a title shot against Austin Theory for the United States Championship.

Backstage, Jey ran into Sami Zayn. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion said Jey shouldn’t be listening to Paul Heyman. He told Jey if the followed the path Roman had paved for him, then it would mean the end of The Usos.

It remains to be seen if Jey Uso will listen to Paul Heyman or wait long enough to get a title shot against Roman Reigns.

What’s your take on this story? Let us know in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes