WWE SmackDown: Did Bloodline member accidentally spill the beans on Jey Uso's future?

The Bloodline kicked off the latest edition of WWE SmackDown. Paul Heyman entered the ring alongside Solo Sikoa to talk about the shocking turn of events from last Friday. Jey Uso interrupted to confront his brother for what he did to Jimmy last week on SmackDown. This led to the Wise Man telling Jey what the future could possibly hold for him.

Heyman told Jey on WWE SmackDown that Roman Reigns was grooming him to be the next Tribal Chief of The Bloodline. The O.G. also put the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion in a United States Championship match against Austin Theory later on for tonight. This whole scenario could ultimately lead to Jey getting a title match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

For those unaware, the Tribal Chief is advertised to appear on almost all WWE SmackDowns on the road to the August 5th premium live event in Detroit, Michigan. He’s also rumored to team up with fellow Bloodline member Solo Sikoa against Jimmy and Jey Uso at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event in London.

Roman Reigns last premium live event appearance transpired at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the Enforcer lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens retained their titles due to interference from The Usos at the May 27th premium live event.

Sami Zayn tells Jey Uso to make the right choice on WWE SmackDown

Jey Uso was once again put in a comprising position by The Bloodline this week on WWE SmackDown. Jey was told he would be the next Tribal Chief. He also got a huge opportunity to win his first singles title on the blue brand.

Jey crossed paths with Sami Zayn backstage after his in-ring promo segment with Heymand and Solo. Sami said he cherished his time in The Bloodline and will always be fond of the numerous times he made his former group chuckle.

The one-half of the tag team champions told Jey Uso to listen to his heart and not to what was being fed to his ears. He told Jey if he followed what Roman Reigns wanted out of him, then it would mean the end of The Usos.

