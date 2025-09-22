WWE gives update on Jey Uso after he was placed in concussion protocol

Former WWE World Champion Jey Uso seems to have been cleared for in-ring action. The 40-year-old was involved in a terrifying moment that seemingly led to a rushed finish.

At WWE Wrestlepalooza, Jey Uso inadvertently injured himself when a chair shot to Bron Breakker backfired, sending the chair into his forehead. Main Event Jey began bleeding, and special guest referee LA Knight seemingly ordered Breakker to spear him, ending the match early.

It was a shocking moment, and an abrupt finish, leaving fans wondering about the welfare of the YEET Man and his immediate future. Uso would attempt to alleviate any fears of his well-being, claiming "I'm good" in a tweet over the weekend.

Now, it seems that Uso has been cleared. Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer stated as such in today's live show. According to Alvarez, he was told that he was in concussion protocol and that anytime someone takes a bad shot and is bleeding from the head, they're put in concussion protocol, whether they have one or not, as a precaution.

"As of this morning, WWE claims that he's fine, which sounds to me like he's been cleared." -Bryan Alvarez, Wrestling Observer Live [2:15-2:25]

If that's the case, we should see The Usos on WWE RAW tonight. However, Alvarez seems skeptical about the way the promotion is speaking about injuries.

WWE denies claims that Tiffany Stratton has been injured

Last week, Tiffany Stratton took a nasty bump during a match with Jade Cargill on SmackDown. The WWE Women's Champion attempted a moonsault to the floor, where she took a nasty landing. The moment can be seen in the clip below at around the 1:00 mark.

However, WWE has claimed that the Buff Barbie is okay. On WOL, Bryan Alvarez contrasts the situation between Tiffany Stratton and Jey Uso, as both matches seemingly rushed to the finish once both participants got hurt.

"They also said that Tiffany Stratton was not injured. She did a moonsault off the post, she smashed her head on the ground. They also quickly went to the finish. And then she was scheduled to wrestle on Tuesday. They removed her from the match. Now they're claiming that she was never hurt, but the story is that the three-way scheduled for this week's SmackDown was supposed to be on [Wrestlepalooza]. Nick Khan claimed it was pulled because they ran out of time. Tiffany was hurt. It was not pulled because they ran out of time. It was pulled because they were not cleared." -Bryan Alvarez, Wrestling Observer Live[2:35-3:48]

After the moonsault, Jade spears Tiffany into the barricade as the referee counts them both out. Nia Jax would come out right after and attack them both. The triple threat will now take place on SmackDown this week.

