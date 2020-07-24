WWE Rumor Roundup: Big WrestleMania 37 match revealed, 'Vince was smart to fire him' says AJ Styles and more - 24th July 2020

Welcome to yet another edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup where we focus on the top stories in the WWE. Having gone through all the big news reports and rumors of the day, we have tried our best to bring you just the best.

Big WrestleMania 37 match revealed

WrestleMania 37 is more than eight months away but the WWE is already planning for the big event next summer. Dave Meltzer revealed on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Edge versus Randy Orton will be one of the matches at the pay-per-view.

The two faced off at WrestleMania 36 as well, with Edge coming out victorious in the Last Man Standing match. Now, at WrestleMania 37, the Rated R Superstar and the Viper are reportedly set to face off in an I Quit match.

Despite the report, Meltzer added that this is just WWE's plan right now and could change in the future. He made it clear that things change hundreds of times before WrestleMania, owing to different factors.

Edge is right now nursing his torn tricep injury and is still in recovery. Usually, such injuries take up to eight months of recovery and he could be back to WWE just in time for WrestleMania. In a recent interview, Edge opened up about the injury and said:

"I don't know, it was a month yesterday. It's so hard to tell in that initial kind of two months where it's at and where everything is. I've always been happy with the fact that I rebound from injuries pretty quickly. I got back from a torn Achilles in six months which is kind of stupid."

"Back to the point of how long? I don't know I'm just going to listen to my body and truly listen to my body, make sure I have self care, which I never really paid attention to before. Whether that entails yoga, cold plunges, saunas, whatever that is, I just need to do more of it, especially being 46 now."