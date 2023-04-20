WWE Rumor Roundup: Top name could jump ship to AEW, Talent unhappy after RAW, Details on heat against former champion after recent actions

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most prominent rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition will cover some exciting stories revolving around Seth Rollins, Alexa Bliss, Goldberg, and the female locker room.

Goldberg recently expressed his unhappiness with WWE over not getting a proper send-off match. The former Universal Champion then floated the idea of doing a retirement tour while keeping his options open.

#4. WWE is aware that Goldberg could jump ship to AEW

Since Goldberg's recent interview, there have been speculations about the veteran joining All Elite Wrestling. Amid the rumors, Ringside News reported that WWE is also aware of the possibility of the WCW veteran inking a deal with Tony Khan's promotion.

AEW is set to host its biggest wrestling event ever later this year at Wembley Stadium in London. The company is bound to pull out all the stops to make the event memorable. With Goldberg now a free agent, it wouldn't be shocking if Tony Khan tries to bring The former WCW star into the fold.

#3. Details on heat against Seth Rollins after he allegedly went off script

Seth Rollins' booking on RAW after WrestleMania 39 has caused a significant buzz in the wrestling world. It was later stated by Freddie Prinze Jr. that the star was furious over the plans changing and walked out of RAW.

Fightful Select recently provided an update on the situation, noting that there are no backstage issues between Seth Rollins and the company.

The Visionary was present on the red brand this week, where he took on The Miz in a singles match. It's still unclear if Rollins will be present at the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event.

#2. Alexa Bliss is not expected to make a return soon

Alexa Bliss has been out of action since her defeat against Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble. The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently disclosed that she underwent treatment for 'Basal Cell Carcinoma,' which is a type of skin cancer.

While Little Miss Bliss is ready to return to the squared circle, WWE reportedly has no plans for her.

Bliss looked all set to get involved in a storyline with Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt before her hiatus. With The Eater of the Worlds also currently out of action, the duo could return together.

#1. Female locker room was unhappy following WWE RAW

Vince McMahon's return to the creative team on the RAW after WrestleMania caused a major uproar. However, the 77-year-old has not been present backstage for the shows since then, with Nick Khan stressing that creative power lies with Triple H.

Fightful Select reported that several changes were made to this week's RAW, which resulted in several female stars being unhappy. One of the scrapped segments involved Damage CTRL.

It's still unclear if Vince McMahon made last-minute changes or if the Triple H-led creative was behind it.

