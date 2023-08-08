WWE Rumor Roundup: Top name could return after 2 years, Seth Rollins to face former rival, Update on Brock Lesnar's future, Roman Reigns injured

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting gossip from the world of sports entertainment. Today we will focus on rumors surrounding top stars such as Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and Nia Jax.

Roman Reigns took on his cousin Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat at WWE SummerSlam. The match ended on a shocking note as Jimmy Uso returned to take out his twin brother, which allowed the Tribal Chief to reign supreme once again.

Roman Reigns reportedly suffered an injury at WWE SummerSlam

While Roman Reigns was able to come out on top against Jey Uso once again, The Tribal Chief reportedly suffered an injury early into the match. He, however, continued to wrestle through it. The severity of the injury is still unknown.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



I don't know the nature of the injury, I just heard he worked the match hurt. He got hurt early in the match.”



- Dave Meltzer

(WOR) “Roman Reigns got hurt in that match (at SummerSlam). I haven't watched the beginning of the match over again but I heard it was relatively earlyI don't know the nature of the injury, I just heard he worked the match hurt. He got hurt early in the match.”- Dave Meltzer(WOR) pic.twitter.com/Lr0DueVa7J

Roman Reigns is scheduled to appear on SmackDown this week, where Jimmy Uso is also likely to explain his actions. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what's next in this enthralling Bloodline saga.

Brock Lesnar is likely to be out for the remainder of 2023

Brock Lesnar has had a busy 2023 since he wrestled at numerous premier live events in addition to appearing more frequently on weekly shows. The Beast Incarnate put over Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam when he raised the American Nightmare's hand after losing to him in the third match of their rivalry. However, he is unlikely to return to the company for the rest of the year, as per a recent report

Lesnar is one of the most popular wrestlers out there and is a huge draw for WWE. One can expect him to return before the WrestleMania season next year.

Seth Rollins could start a program with Cody Rhodes

Seth Rollins has lived up to his words of being a fighting champion as he has defended the World Heavyweight Championship on numerous occasions since winning the title a few months back. He recently put the big gold belt on the line against Finn Balor, which he was able to retain after a slight miscommunication between Balor and Damian Priest.

Many have been wondering what's next for the Visionary after his feud with The Prince. As per the latest report from Dave Meltzer, Rollins could run it back with former rival Cody Rhodes.

Nia Jax could return to WWE two years after getting released

Nia Jax has largely stayed off the wrestling radar ever since getting released from WWE in 2021. She made a one-off appearance at Royal Rumble earlier this year, where she was eliminated by the combined effort of the rest of the participants.

The former Women's Champion could once again return to her hunting ground, as per a recent report. According to PWInsider, there are rumblings of WWE bringing Nia Jax back as a full-time superstar.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here