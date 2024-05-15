Wyatt Family member one step closer to WWE return - Reports

The WWE Universe continues to buzz in anticipation of a major storyline that some believe could be one of the most unique in pro wrestling history. However, another big happening is rumored to take place soon as the company is close to bringing back a former member of The Wyatt Family.

The late great Bray Wyatt and his Family ran rampant through World Wrestling Entertainment for several years. Luke Harper, aka Brodie Lee, tragically passed away on December 20, 2020, and Wyatt, aka Windham Rotunda, likewise passed on August 24, 2023. Braun Strowman is currently signed to WWE, and Erick Rowan reportedly re-signed earlier this month after a four-year hiatus.

Rowan's return was reported amid rumors of WWE planning a major Wyatt-themed faction. While his new contract has not been confirmed, multiple sources report that the 42-year-old has been at the Performance Center this week.

Backstage sources now report that officials brought Rowan to Orlando to prepare for his return, according to Fightful Select. The former Erick RedBeard underwent a physical at the Performance Center and has been training in the ring.

Rowan has not wrestled for the company since RAW on March 9, 2020. The 21-year veteran lost to Drew McIntyre in two minutes that night.

Braun Strowman returns to WWE action

Braun Strowman returned to World Wrestling Entertainment in September 2022 after being released from his original contract on June 2, 2021, along with other budget cuts.

The Monster of All Monsters was teaming with Ricochet and was drafted to RAW right before he took time off in May 2023 to undergo neck fusion surgery two months later. He immediately began training for his return and upgraded his look.

Strowman made his surprise return on April 29 of this year during Night Two of the 2024 Draft, helping Jey Uso deal with The Judgment Day and Logan Paul. The segment included star players from the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs.

Strowman has not wrestled a TV match since returning in the Draft. However, he did defeat Shinsuke Nakamura in a post-SmackDown dark match on May 10.