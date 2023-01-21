Seemingly unbeatable champion, muscle of The Bloodline - 5 WWE Superstars who could eliminate Cody Rhodes from The Royal Rumble

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble event is going to be a big one. The massive show is set to take place at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will feature some of the biggest stars in pro wrestling today.

While there will be many exciting matches and surprises at the show, fans are perhaps most interested in the return of Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare has been out of action since last summer due to an injury and fans have been hoping for a major return on the Road to WrestleMania.

Vignettes have been airing for the former Intercontinental Champion for the past several weeks, with the most recent edition being shown on RAW. This time around, however, he revealed his impending return in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Cody Rhodes is now an instant favorite to win the upcoming bout, but there's always a chance that he'll lose. If The American Nightmare doesn't win, who could eliminate him and immediately stop his momentum upon his return?

Below are five WWE Superstars who could eliminate Cody Rhodes from The Royal Rumble.

#5. Seth Rollins could eliminate Cody to renew their rivalry

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is one of the most decorated stars in WWE. The former multi-time world champion has done nearly everything there is to do in the company, including winning both Money in the Bank and the Royal Rumble Match.

Rollins and Rhodes have a lot of history together. Cody made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 as a mystery challenger for The Architect. The two then battled twice more, with Cody winning each time, despite suffering a major injury along the way.

If Seth wants to gain a measure of revenge on The American Nightmare, he could eliminate Cody from the Royal Rumble. While Rhodes has said he's done with Rollins, there's no guarantee that Seth is done with him. This could be a way of reigniting the rivalry between two of the best wrestlers in WWE.

#4. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory could eliminate Rhodes

Austin Theory is the reigning United States Champion on RAW. This is his second time holding the prestigious belt. Theory is also a former Money in the Bank winner, although he failed to successfully cash-in.

Theory and Rhodes don't have a ton of history together. The two briefly mingled while The American Nightmare feuded with Seth "Freakin" Rollins, but his focus was primarily on The Architect and thus not on A-Town's Finest.

The Now has been quite successful ever since he adjusted his attitude and took himself more seriously. His newfound aggression could be what he needs to shockingly eliminate Rhodes from the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Could Rhodes vs. Theory happen in a WWE ring in 2023? Only time will tell.

#3. John Cena could appear in the Rumble and toss out Cody

John Cena on SmackDown

John Cena is arguably the greatest WWE Superstar of all time. He's had an incredible 16 world title reigns in the company while also capturing other belts and accomplishing various other accolades during his active in-ring career.

Rhodes and Cena aren't strangers to each other. Prior to Cody leaving the company, the two wrestled somewhat frequently. Due to their statuses in the company at the time, John was frequently the victor when the two stars clashed.

There's a chance that the theme will continue if John Cena appears at the Royal Rumble. His participation in the epic match is far from confirmed, but if the iconic superstar does show up, there's a strong chance that he'll throw out most superstars in his path. The multi-time Royal Rumble winner could even eliminate Cody.

#2. Gunther could eliminate The American Nightmare

Gunther is one of the most impressive stars in WWE today. He is the reigning Intercontinental Champion, possibly on his way to breaking records, much like he did with the United Kingdom Championship while on NXT UK.

Rhodes and The Ring General have no history together in the sports entertainment giant. Gunther wasn't in the company prior to Rhodes leaving and the two have been on separate brands since Cody made his return to WWE.

Both stars are set to participate in the 2023 Royal Rumble. If The American Nightmare and the powerful Austrian clash during the bout, there's a strong chance that the dominant Gunther will viciously chop Cody's injured bicep and eliminate him from the match. Frankly, The Ring General could win the entire Men's Royal Rumble Match.

#1. Solo Sikoa could stop Cody from trying to get a title opportunity

Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns

Solo Sikoa has arguably made the biggest splash in WWE out of all the newcomers to the main roster since Triple H took over creative. His transition from NXT to SmackDown has been seamless.

The dominant star is a member of The Bloodline alongside Sami Zayn, Paul Heyman, The Usos, and of course, Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief is the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, thus the target of everybody competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Given that the winner will battle Roman, and Cody has made his intentions to win the WWE Championship extremely clear, Solo could be sent to stop it from happening. Sikoa may be in the match just to eliminate anybody who The Bloodline views as a threat. The American Nightmare certainly fits that billing.

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

Poll : 0 votes