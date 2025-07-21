  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Seth Rollins to appear on RAW & officially hand over MITB briefcase to 5-time WWE champion? Possibility explored

Seth Rollins to appear on RAW & officially hand over MITB briefcase to 5-time WWE champion? Possibility explored

By Rohan Verma
Published Jul 21, 2025 05:54 GMT
Seth Rollins is currently injured. [Photo credits: WWE on YouTube]
Seth Rollins is currently injured. [Photo credits: WWE on YouTube]

Seth Rollins is notably absent from WWE RAW. The reason for his absence is a real-life injury he sustained at Saturday Night's Main Event during a match against LA Knight. Since then, Rollins has not appeared on WWE television.

Ad

Additionally, it was reported that the original plans for SummerSlam have now been scrapped, as the company had earlier planned a Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins showdown. Amid this, there are chances that The Visionary might appear on RAW tonight and officially hand over the MITB briefcase to five-time WWE champion Bron Breakker.

Already during an interview on the Rich Eisen Show, Mr. MITB 2025 said that he is expected to be out for a while but hopes to return by WrestleMania season next year. This confirms that Seth's injury is not only real but might take a long time to heal.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Considering this, The Visionary might decide to make a big move by handing over the Money in the Bank briefcase to the new Dog of WWE. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker are part of an alliance.

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

Ad

So, to keep his dominance on the red brand, he might let Bron cash in the briefcase. Together with Paul Heyman, Breakker can seize the opportunity and might shock the world by becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Also, giving Bron the briefcase will allow Rollins to take a long hiatus and recover properly, since he won't have the pressure of cashing in the briefcase. Breakker is already a two-time NXT Champion, one-time NXT Tag Team Champion, and two-time Intercontinental Champion. Giving him a run as MITB holder could be a great way to solidify his status as a singles star.

Ad

However, it's important to note that this entire story is merely based on assumption and speculation. There is no confirmation about Seth Rollins' appearance on tonight's WWE RAW.

Becky Lynch recently shared a major update on Seth Rollins amid his WWE hiatus

A few hours ago, Becky Lynch shared a video on her social media featuring The Visionary. In this clip, Rollins was seen walking with crutches alongside his daughter. The video provides strong evidence that Seth is injured in real life after what happened at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad
Ad

It remains to be seen when The Visionary will make his return to the squared circle.

We at Sportskeeda wish Seth Rollins a speedy recovery and hope to see him soon in the squared circle.

About the author
Rohan Verma

Rohan Verma

Twitter icon

Rohan is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. Currently pursuing an LLB degree, he also works as a South Cinema writer for ComingSoon and also runs a successful YouTube channel called Wrestling Hindi News, where he covers the latest updates from pro wrestling. His channel currently has over 110,000 subscribers.

Rohan’s passion for pro wrestling led him to venture into taking up writing for it professionally. He ensures the accuracy and relevance in his content by leveraging his active engagement in the professional wrestling world via his YouTube channel.

Rohan’s favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns because of the level of success Reigns has achieved in WWE while battling leukemia. As per him, The Tribal Chief proves you can achieve anything if you want. If he could back to the Attitude Era, he would want to manage Stone Cold Steve Austin.

While not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Rohan actively engages in creating various other content on YouTube, covering non-wrestling topics such as gaming, roasting, and more. He also likes to read books and novels.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications