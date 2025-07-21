Seth Rollins to appear on RAW & officially hand over MITB briefcase to 5-time WWE champion? Possibility explored

Seth Rollins is notably absent from WWE RAW. The reason for his absence is a real-life injury he sustained at Saturday Night's Main Event during a match against LA Knight. Since then, Rollins has not appeared on WWE television.Additionally, it was reported that the original plans for SummerSlam have now been scrapped, as the company had earlier planned a Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins showdown. Amid this, there are chances that The Visionary might appear on RAW tonight and officially hand over the MITB briefcase to five-time WWE champion Bron Breakker.Already during an interview on the Rich Eisen Show, Mr. MITB 2025 said that he is expected to be out for a while but hopes to return by WrestleMania season next year. This confirms that Seth's injury is not only real but might take a long time to heal.Considering this, The Visionary might decide to make a big move by handing over the Money in the Bank briefcase to the new Dog of WWE. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker are part of an alliance.So, to keep his dominance on the red brand, he might let Bron cash in the briefcase. Together with Paul Heyman, Breakker can seize the opportunity and might shock the world by becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion.Also, giving Bron the briefcase will allow Rollins to take a long hiatus and recover properly, since he won't have the pressure of cashing in the briefcase. Breakker is already a two-time NXT Champion, one-time NXT Tag Team Champion, and two-time Intercontinental Champion. Giving him a run as MITB holder could be a great way to solidify his status as a singles star.However, it's important to note that this entire story is merely based on assumption and speculation. There is no confirmation about Seth Rollins' appearance on tonight's WWE RAW.Becky Lynch recently shared a major update on Seth Rollins amid his WWE hiatusA few hours ago, Becky Lynch shared a video on her social media featuring The Visionary. In this clip, Rollins was seen walking with crutches alongside his daughter. The video provides strong evidence that Seth is injured in real life after what happened at Saturday Night's Main Event.It remains to be seen when The Visionary will make his return to the squared circle.We at Sportskeeda wish Seth Rollins a speedy recovery and hope to see him soon in the squared circle.