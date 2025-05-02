Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman to attack legendary WWE tag team next? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker have put the WWE RAW roster on notice after their recent alliance has taken out several top stars. In the coming weeks, some former Undisputed Tag Team Champion might also be in danger.

At WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman betrayed Roman Reigns and CM Punk to align with Seth Rollins. On the following RAW episode, Bron Breakker was revealed to have joined the alliance. Since this group was formed, The Tribal Chief, The Best in the World, and Sami Zayn were attacked at the end of the Monday show. From the looks of it, Jimmy and Jey Uso might be the likely next target of the trio.

The trio has good reasons why they attacked Punk, Reigns, and Zayn these past few weeks, but they all also have an interesting pattern, which is that they all teamed up together at last year's Survivor Series: WarGames match against Solo Sikoa's team. Due to this, The Usos might be next in line due to the connection.

Jey Uso being the World Heavyweight Champion can also be another reason for Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman to target him to set up a future feud for the title for The Visionary. Meanwhile, Jimmy and Bron can also engage in their own rivalry.

Does WWE Hall of Famer think Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman will recruit others to join?

The alliance between Seth, Bron, and Paul is unexpected but is proving to be a dangerous decision for the rest of the roster. Interestingly, Teddy Long thinks more changes can happen with the group in the future.

In an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, the Hall of Famer shared that Paul Heyman's presence in the group is to give Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker advice. Teddy Long added that the group is starting things slow, but will likely add another superstar somewhere down the line.

"And I think Heyman is there for a good reason, he can give them advice, he can do a lot of things that will help them in the ring and so I think it's a good combination, and I do think that they're gonna add other people. You gotta start this all slow, and as we move along, let's see how it works, and I think they will start adding other people, you know, Paul will have a stable,"

It remains to be seen what will happen next between Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman in the coming weeks.

