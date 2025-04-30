5 Shocking things that happened in WWE in 2025 so far

WWE is currently building toward Backlash 2025 following a very successful WrestleMania event. The promotion has had an eventful year so far, and there have been several surprises along the way.

The company has done a good job of keeping fans invested and has brought back stars, such as Rusev and Aleister Black, following WrestleMania 41. There have also been some shocking twists in the company's storylines this year.

Listed below are five shocking things that have happened in WWE this year so far.

#5. John Cena's heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber

The Rock wanted Cody Rhodes to sell him his soul ahead of Elimination Chamber, but the 39-year-old was not interested. John Cena accepted The Final Boss's offer after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match and unleashed a heinous attack on The American Nightmare at the premium live event earlier this year.

Cena went on to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 and will be defending the title against Randy Orton at Backlash. The two stars have a storied history, but Orton almost always portrayed the heel during their previous battles.

However, the roles will be reversed at Backlash, and the crowd will likely be rooting for The Viper in his hometown of St. Louis at the PLE on May 10.

#4. Joe Hendry's appearances in WWE

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry has become a household name in the world of professional wrestling. The veteran did not become a star overnight and has spent the past decade grinding away on the independent wrestling scene.

Hendry's hard work has paid off in a big way in 2025, and he was a surprise entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. The champion got a thunderous ovation from the crowd at Royal Rumble, but it was topped by the pop he received at WrestleMania 41.

Randy Orton was supposed to battle Kevin Owens, but The Prizefighter was forced to pull out of the match due to a neck injury. Joe Hendry answered Orton's Open Challenge at The Show of Shows, but was quickly defeated by The Legend Killer.

#3. Jey Uso winning the Men's Royal Rumble match

The Men's Royal Rumble match was stacked with star power this year. John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins were just a few of the major names that competed in the match.

Jey Uso had become very popular ahead of the match, but most fans were anticipating a different winner. The Yeet Master eliminated John Cena to win the Men's Royal Rumble and went on to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 41.

#2. Travis Scott's interference in the WrestleMania 41 main event

John Cena earned a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania by winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match. He defeated Cody Rhodes to capture the title on The Grandest Stage of Them All, but the ending of the bout did not go as most fans expected.

Popular rapper Travis Scott was the only person who interfered in the match, and the distraction was enough to cost Cody Rhodes the title. Many fans were expecting to see The Rock show up during the title match, as he was a prominent part of the storyline heading into the biggest show of the year.

#1. Paul Heyman's betrayal of Roman Reigns and CM Punk

Paul Heyman made a stunning decision at The Showcase of The Immortals that will impact the future of the company. The Hall of Famer ended his partnership with Roman Reigns and betrayed CM Punk in the main event of Night One of WWE WrestleMania 41.

Heyman hit both Reigns and Punk with low blows and helped Seth Rollins win the Triple Threat match at the PLE in Las Vegas. Bron Breakker has since aligned with Rollins and Heyman to form a very powerful new faction on WWE RAW.

