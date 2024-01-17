Seth Rollins to face 330 lbs star at Elimination Chamber if his injury isn't serious? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins has proved time and again that he is a "Fighting Champion." Since winning the World Heavyweight Championship, he has defended the title against several other stars and never backed down from a challenge. He may continue this route until the Elimination Chamber, but only if he is fit enough.

In this week's episode of RAW, Seth Rollins overcame the odds stacked against him as he successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Jinder Mahal. Despite interferences from Indus Sher and an attempted cash-in from Damian Priest, the champion eventually managed to come out on top.

However, it was later reported that The Visionary suffered an injury, but its severity is still unknown. Another moment that got fans talking was Bronson Reed's segment where he shared that he was targeting a champion, and this could be The Visionary.

If Seth is cleared to wrestle, it's possible that he could be the champion Bronson is targeting. Both stars have not faced each other in a singles match, and their opposite wrestling style could make it an interesting battle to witness. While Reed is more about dominance and strength, Rollins is about technicality and flexibility.

Since Elimination Chamber will be in Australia, it would be good to see Bronson perform in his home country. He could call out or attack the World Heavyweight Champion in the following weeks, which could lead to a one-on-one encounter. We can possibly even see Reed as one of the contestants for the Elimination Chamber match for the title.

Is Bronson Reed eyeing a specific WWE title?

Bronson and Seth only shared the ring for last year's Elimination Chamber

The Australian star has already captured the North American Championship in the Stamford-based promotion, and he could be a bright prospect for another title shot. However, he is not eyeing anybody specific.

Speaking on The Inner Sanctum, Bronson revealed some of his goals include being a champion of any kind, being part of major premium live events, and sharing the ring with top talents. Interestingly, this could all happen next month for the Elimination Chamber:

“Ultimately, I’m looking to become a champion. Whether that’s the United States Champion, Intercontinental Champion or maybe a WWE Champion, Universal Champion. They’re the big goals. I want to be apart of the events like Money in the Bank and SummerSlam and Survivor Series (...) I have a few people in my sights that I’d love to be able to step in the ring with. Whether it happens, I don’t know. But that is sort of what I’m looking forward to.”

Which match could be affected if Seth Rollins is injured?

Major storylines could be affected if Seth Rollins is ruled out due to injury, especially since he is the World Heavyweight Champion. Not only will he possibly have to relinquish the title, but his rumored match against CM Punk could also be affected.

It would be interesting to see what program WWE will have for Bronson once the Elimination Chamber draws closer.

