Seth Rollins to face former AEW star at WrestleMania 41 due to Roman Reigns vs. The Rock? Exploring the possibility

The Rock is set to return to WWE SmackDown tonight. It will be his first appearance on the blue brand in almost a year and could cause a major shift in the Stamford-based promotion's plans for WrestleMania 41 as he has promised to deliver a gift to the city of New Orleans and ruin someone's life.

Roman Reigns may make a surprise return to confront The Final Boss. This may lead to the two cousins facing off at WrestleMania 41, which in turn could lead to Seth Rollins locking horns with CM Punk at the Show of Shows.

The rumored plan for the Showcase of Immortals is a Triple-Threat match between Reigns, Rollins, and Punk. But, plans could change if another struggle within the Anoa'i family starts tonight.

WWE had Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk planned for last year's WrestleMania, but the match could not happen due to The Best in the World getting injured before the event. So, the company may get a chance to hold the match this year if Roman Reigns vs. The Rock becomes a possibility on SmackDown.

Rollins and Punk have been at odds since the latter returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, so having a one-on-one match would make more sense. WrestleMania is also the right stage for them to end their rivalry.

Moreover, The Rock's feuding with Roman Reigns may lead to John Cena winning the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber and facing Cody Rhodes in Las Vegas. The Cenation Leader vs. The American Nightmare is a big match and would help the Undisputed WWE Championship not get overshadowed while Rock and Reigns have a rivalry.

Some fans are not excited about Jey Uso vs. GUNTHER at WrestleMania as the match has already happened a couple of times recently. Roman Reigns and The Rock feuding could lead to three huge matches being announced for the Show of Shows, making it one of the biggest WrestleMania PLEs of all time.

The Rock appearing at WrestleMania 41 can not be ruled out yet

The Rock made a surprise return last year and made the road to WrestleMania very exciting. He has not been involved with WWE a lot lately, but his appearance on SmackDown could change things.

In a recent update during a Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes stated that the former WWE Champion being a part of the Show of Shows is still possible:

"Don't know for sure, Joe, either way, I don't think anybody does. But I'm confident, yeah, he still makes an appearance. I'm confident he still plays a role within WrestleMania in some form. It just doesn't... I just can't see it without him to be honest."

There are still two months until WrestleMania, so The Final Boss could do something and shake WWE to its core.

