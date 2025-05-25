Seth Rollins' faction to destroy legendary tag team & win major championship on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins pulled off an ultimate masterstroke at Saturday Night's Main Event by revealing Bronson Reed as the third member of his faction. It was a move that no one saw coming. With The Visionary's faction receiving a major upgrade, they are all set to dominate Monday Night RAW. It can all begin with Rollins and Co. winning a major championship.

The new faction might go after a legendary tag team - The New Day. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods currently hold the World Tag Team Championship, making them a prime target for many on the red brand. It is a matter of time before Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed destroy the duo to win the tag team gold if they decide to go after tag gold. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins may target the World Heavyweight Championship.

Together, they could establish themselves as the most dominant faction on RAW. While the possibility of Rollins' faction winning the tag team championship is high, it may not happen at this point. Bronson Reed just joined forces with The Visionary and Bron Breakker and there is a lot of work to be done. WWE is likely to build the group as a legitimate faction before putting the gold around them.

Besides, their rivalry with CM Punk and Sami Zayn is far from over and more layers are yet to unfold in this feud. So, this storyline is expected to continue at least until Money in the Bank. Hence, Triple H might not prefer to rush things with Seth Rollins' faction as it could look forced. It will be quite interesting to see how things shape up in the coming weeks.

Seth Rollins' faction to compete in a blockbuster match at Money in the Bank?

Seth Rollins' faction is now riding a rush of momentum after the addition of a new member. It has become much stronger than ever and all thanks to Bronson Reed. However, this puts CM Punk and Sami Zayn at a numbers disadvantage, which was clearly seen at Saturday Night's Main Event.

There is a good possibility that Roman Reigns could return and fill that void. The OTC has been away from television since he was attacked by Rollins and Breakker on the RAW after WrestleMania. Therefore, he could return to settle some unfinished business with this newly formed alliance.

Roman Reigns could join forces with CM Punk and Sami Zayn to take on Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. All three superstars have a common foe, which is why they could decide to come under the same umbrella. This could lead to a blockbuster six-man tag team match at Money in the Bank.

Should it happen, it will put all six superstars in the spotlight, giving rise to a compelling feud on RAW. However, this is nothing but speculation as of now.

