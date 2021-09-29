WWE Draft: 5 opponents for Seth Rollins if he moves to RAW - Putting over a new champion and reigniting an old rivalry?

Seth Rollins is one such superstar who garners a compelling response from the WWE Universe like few others do. Be it his in-ring action or promos, the audience is always captivated.

A former two-time WWE Champion, two-time Universal Champion, six-time Tag Team Champion and a Royal Rumble winner, Rollins has achieved it all.

The Friday Night Messiah has portrayed heel and babyface characters with extreme finesse and versatility. He is amongst the very best the current WWE roster has to offer.

His latest 'Embrace the Vision' persona on SmackDown as a self-absorbed heel is worth every praise, having been a part of engaging storylines with two babyfaced superstars in Cesaro and Edge.

With the WWE Draft scheduled on SmackDown this week, followed by RAW on Monday, things are certainly going to shake up. This is the most unsettling time for any WWE superstar as their fate hangs in the balance. Ask wrestlers of the past, and they will whole-heartedly agree.

Let's look at five opponents that Seth Rollins could feud with if drafted to Monday Night RAW.

#5 Jeff Hardy vs. Seth Rollins

A feud with Seth Rollins would be perfect for Jeff Hardy to be part of a meaningful storyline on RAW. Apart from the triple threat match for the United States Championship involving Damian Priest and Sheamus at Extreme Rules, the Charismatic Enigma has not been in any noteworthy rivalry off-late.

The two superstars have had engaging feuds in the past, with the most recent being when Jeff gate-crashed Rollins' farewell speech on the October 12 episode of RAW.

Their acrobatic maneuvers and high flying skills in the ring will certainly be a treat for the WWE Universe. Truth be told, Jeff's recent exploits on RAW have been more mid-card, and feuding with a main-eventer like Rollins will certainly elevate his career.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Vedant Jain