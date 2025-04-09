Seth Rollins to form the New Shield with 2 major stars at the end of WrestleMania Night 1? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins will compete in a blockbuster Triple Threat match against CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41. WWE Creative followed that path since neither was set to challenge for the World Titles at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

At the same time, his segment with Paul Heyman Monday on RAW created a new angle in his rivalry with Punk and Reigns, with The Visionary teasing a heel turn.

Seth Rollins told Paul Heyman he now owed him a favor, adding more hype to the Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41. The Visionary could have a plan for the main event of Night 1, which could see him re-form a dominant faction.

At the end of the match, the former World Heavyweight Champion could turn heel and re-form The Shield, creating the New Shield with two major WWE stars.

The first could be Drew McIntyre, who has done a great job as a heel but has unfinished business with Punk and Reigns. The Scottish Warrior has no direction in WWE and has started a feud with Damian Priest, which led to a match at WrestleMania 41.

The other could be Bron Breakker, who has been impressive in his first stint on the main roster. The reigning Intercontinental Champion wants to take it to the next level, and an alliance with Rollins and McIntyre could be great for him.

Bron, who has named Punk and Reigns his future opponents, will defend his title at 'Mania against Penta, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor and could then team up with the two fellow RAW stars.

This new version of The Shield would be unstoppable and shake things up in WWE. Kevin Owens would be an ideal addition to the faction, but a serious neck injury is expected to sideline him for months.

Seth Rollins explains why the original Shield version can't reunite at WrestleMania 41

Seth Rollins spoke with WFAN and was asked about the possibility of a Shield reunion at WrestleMania 41. The Visionary explained why it is unlikely for the faction to reunite at 'Mania.

"Look, one of our guys is over in the other company. So he ain’t coming. And Roman Reigns and I are here for life. Look, our paths are gonna be intertwined. We’re gonna crisscross here and there until both of us are done and retired. So you never know. You never know what WrestleMania is going to look like. You never know what next month is going to look like. Could be anytime," Seth Rollins said. [h/t PW Mania]

That said, the only way that The Shield will return to WWE is with Seth as the leader and two major stars by his side.

About the author Yiannis Bouranis Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer. Know More