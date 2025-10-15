Seth Rollins to re-form The Shield with two WWE legends at Survivor Series: WarGames? Exploring the possibility

This week's edition of WWE RAW featured Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman betraying Seth Rollins to kick him out of The Vision and make headlines all around the world. The Visionary has been the leader of the faction since WrestleMania, but the end of the storyline came quite early, in one of the most surprising moments of the red brand’s history.However, Rollins getting betrayed by Breakker and Reed was potentially a ‘creative pivot’. The Visionary defeated Cody Rhodes to become the Crown Jewel Champion at Crown Jewel this week, but ended up getting injured while delivering a brutal coast-to-coast headbutt.While an update on Rollins’ injury is still awaited, reports suggest that the Visionary might have to undergo surgery, and the massive twist of the storyline was to write him off TV. However, if the World Heavyweight Champion’s injury is not as bad as it looks, he could do the unthinkable and reform The Shield with two of the greatest names in the wrestling industry, Roman Reigns and CM Punk.After having a triple threat match against each other at WrestleMania, Rollins, Reigns, and Punk could be forced to work together inside the steel structure at Survivor Series: WarGames. Reigns and Punk have already been rumored to be a part of the unforgiving match against The Vision, and now that Rollins has been kicked out of the faction, he could also be a part of the team.With Roman Reigns already hinting at parting ways with the Usos following the accidental spear from Jey Uso at WWE Crown Jewel, he could use some help from Rollins to take down the Vision before engaging in a rivalry with The Visionary ahead of the Road to WrestleMania. With a lot of twists and turns in the storyline, fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for the stars next.Former WWE writer addressed the plot twist for Seth Rollins as the leader of the VisionThe massive betrayal from Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker has ended up being a massive plot twist. While the potential reason behind the sudden betrayal seems to be Rollins’ injury, a former WWE writer suggests something different.Vince Russo, during a recent edition of Legion of RAW, suggested that the company was being pressured to address the ratings by the likes of ESPN and Netflix, which may have contributed to the sudden twists in storylines.&quot;So, now Seth Rollins is going to go from heel to baby face, but his wife is still a heel. Chris [Featherstone], I would not be surprised, too, with this heel turn. I'll be honest with you, bro. I would not be surprised if they were getting some heat from, you know, ESPN, Netflix, and their partner is like, 'Guys, these freaking numbers, you've got to do something.' That would not surprise me at all,&quot; Russo said.While this could be the potential reason as well, time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.