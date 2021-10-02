6 dream opponents for Shayna Baszler outside of WWE

The Queen of Spades has had an up-and-down career in WWE so far with a number of interesting matches against top female talent. But there's a number of women outside of WWE she'd have great showings with.

There are women just making a name for themselves to established stars of the Joshi and American wrestling scene that would be great fits for Shayna Baszler. She's famous hard-hitting matches with an emphasis on submission and catch wrestling is her strength.

We have scoured the wrestling scene to pick six dream opponents for the Queen of Spades herself, Shayna Baszler

#6. British independent wrestling | Lucia Lee: The Cult Classic Vs. The Submission Magician Shayna Baszler

Lucia Lee is making a name for herself in the British Wrestling scene

Lucia Lee might be relatively new to the British wrestling scene, beginning her career just as the global pandemic hit, but that hasn’t stopped her from making waves.

During this time she has honed her craft and created a loyal fanbase on twitter through her unapologetic attitude, from #SpeakingOut to supporting fellow women in wrestling, she is a force to be reckoned with.

Now that shows are back and with her matches at Northern Promotion CATCH Pro-Wrestling being readily available online, she has been able to put her money where her mouth is.

With a hard-hitting style and huge power moves as well as inventive uses for submission holds, she might be young but also a match for the Queen of Spades herself, Shayna Baszler.

This match would be the making of Lucia and with both women being so talented and giving inside the ring it could be a sleeper hit waiting to happen.

#5. Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling | Marika Kobashi vs. Shayna Baszler would be an interesting mix

Marika Kobashi works for Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling and is making a name for herself in Japan

Marika Kobashi has only been wrestling since 2016 but she has become a fan favorite at Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling. Her bright orange gear and big smile might make her seem like an odd opponent for Shayna Baszler but don’t underestimate her.

Kobashi also regularly teams up with Maki Itoh and Yuki Kamifuku opening up some fun matches for Baszler in the process. Not everything Shayna does needs to be serious, she knows how to have fun, but she can also bring more comedy to a match by playing the "straight man" or in this case woman.

Kobashi is a mean little thing in the ring, her submission game is strong while her chops are hard. With Shayna’s experience and Kobashi’s ambition we could be in for a real treat.

