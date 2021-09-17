Ranking every IMPACT / TNA Knockout Champion: Part I

Twenty Four different Women have held the IMPACT / TNA Knockouts Championship since 14th October 2007. But where does each woman rank and who are the top five Knockouts of all time?

#24 Havok, The Death Machine of IMPACT

Havok didn't get a chance to really show the world what she can do

Havok is ranked last due to her one-title reign of 3 days. She was the 37th Knockout Champion after defeating Gail Kim on 16th September 2014. Since then, she has left and returned to IMPACT, teaming up with Rosemary, reinstating Decay, and winning the Knockouts Tag Team Championships.

#23 ODB

In a sea of athletic Divas, ODB didn't look or sounds like anyone else

Despite ODB having 4 reigns at a combined 153 days, her title runs were not all that successful. She became the 8th TNA/IMPACT Knockouts Champion on 16th August 2009 at Hard Justice. This was during a tag team match with Cody Deaner against champion Angelica Love, and Velvet Sky. 11 days later, the title was vacated since Cody was the one to score the pin at Hard Justice. ODB and Cody faced off at No Surrender on 20th September 2009 in an intergender match. ODB was successful and started her second title reign, which lasted 91 days.

She lost the belt to Tara on December 20th before winning it back on 4th January 2010. Her last title reign lasted 38 days, making her the 32nd Champion by beating Mickie James at No Surrender. Gail Kim defeated her just over a month later.

#22 Miss Tessmacher/Brooke

Brooke was also known as Miss Tessmacher

Miss Tessmacher, also known as Brooke, was the Knockouts Champion three times with a combined reign of 156 days. Her first reign began on 10th June 2010 at Slammiversary where she beat Gail Kim to become the 26th Champion. After 63 days, she was defeated by Madison Rayne, but wasn't titleless for long, regaining the belt on the 16th August 2012. This reign lasted 59 days.

Her last title reign was under her new name, Brooke, and lasted 34 days. She beat Taryn Terrell on the 25th June 2015 episode of Impact Wrestling, making her the 38th Knockout Champion.

#21 Taylor Wilde

Taylor Wilde returned to IMPACT in April 2021 at Impact Wrestling Rebellion

On the 24th of June 2008, Taylor Wilde defeated Awesome Kong for her first and only Knockouts Championship. Wilde feuded with Angelica Love and Velvet Sky, defeating both easily. She defeated all challengers, but, after an eventful 121 days at the top of the division, she lost the championship to Awesome Kong.

#20 Maria Kanellis-Bennett

Maria Kanellis- Bennett has spent her whole career pushing the boundaries of what it means to be a Women's Wrestler

Maria Kanellis-Bennett is one of the most well-known female athletes on this list. Maria had 1 reign as Knockouts Champion, beating Allie on 13th August 2016. She held the title for 50 days before losing to Gail Kim at that year's Bound For Glory.

$3 $3 $3$3 $3$3 $3 View this post on Instagram$3 $3$3 $3 $3 $3$3 $3 $3$3 $3 $3 $3 $3 $3 $3

A post shared by Maria Kanellis-Bennett (@mariakanellis)

Also Read

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh