Sheamus must not make the mistake of feuding with 21-year-veteran following WWE RAW loss

On the May 6, 2024, episode of WWE RAW, Sheamus lost against Gunther in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament. This means that The Ring General will advance to the tournament and The Celtic Warrior will have to find another person to focus on.

Sheamus returned to action after several months of absence last month, showing that despite the injury, he can still deliver banger matches. However, he came up short against Gunther this week on RAW and failed to advance to the King of the Ring tournament. One star who was also unable to succeed in the tournament was Drew McIntyre, who was deemed medically uncleared to compete. With this in mind, many fans could think that both men could face soon instead, but that should not happen just yet.

Drew McIntyre is already engaged in another feud

While The Celtic Warrior is not feuding with anybody at the moment, Drew McIntyre has already locked his sights on a couple of stars. However, his main one is against CM Punk.

Punk and McIntyre have been at odds against each other since the beginning of the year, and their rivalry hasn't stopped despite both of their injuries. They continuously take shots against each other through their words, and it's something that fans enjoy.

Another star Drew has his sights on is Damian Priest, who cashed in against McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania 40 to become the new World Heavyweight Championship.

The feud between both men can wait for a bit

It's no secret that Sheamus and Drew have a lot of in-ring chemistry, as they are also close friends in real life and have shared the squared circle countless times. Still, it would be better if they establish themselves further in WWE before meeting again.

Both men could benefit from waiting to engage in a feud for a while, much like The Celtic Warrior did with Gunther before. In this way, they have more accomplishments added to their names, and fans would have already missed seeing them face off.

Sheamus should focus on reclaiming his spot on top of the WWE roster

As mentioned, Sheamus returned to WWE programming in April after a lengthy absence. Although he remains one of the must-see stars in the promotion, he still needs to work his way up again on the roster.

The former champion should rebuild his name first on the roster again by securing wins against top names, and put himself as a worthy contender for a title, before feuding with Drew, who has been doing all of that in the past few months. In this way, both will come off as major stars, and the match will be highly anticipated.

