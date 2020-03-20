Sheamus reveals if he was asked about NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin, who he'd want to face [Exclusive]

Last week, I had the pleasure of interviewing former WWE Champion Sheamus during a visit to the United Kingdom which saw The Celtic Warrior and Drew McIntyre speak with media outlets to promote WrestleMania.

Unfortunately, the pair were flown home abruptly due to the travel restrictions put in place before I had the chance to speak with McIntyre, but I did speak with Sheamus about his Intercontinental Championship ambitions, his opinion on what was in Erick Rowan's cage, and why the League of Nations was formed, among other things.

One question I had to ask was about NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin - which, of course, while there's been no official announcement thus far, looks increasingly less likely to take place by the day - and whether Sheamus had been asked about it.

The Celtic Warrior revealed that while he hasn't been asked, he'd love to be a part of it! Not only that, but the former WWE Champion named three opponents he'd love to face!

"I'd love to be involved. I haven't heard anything, WWE hasn't approached me about it, nobody has asked me about it so I don't know. I know it's there, it will be a huge thing. I'd love to go. I'd love a match with Finn, would be great. Walter. Wolfgang. You know what I'm saying? There's a lot of great talent over there. I'm up for it all but no-one has approached me at all about it."

NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin is scheduled for April 26th at the 3Arena. However, events are being canceled, both in Ireland and globally, on a daily basis. We'll keep you updated with the latest as and when we get it.

