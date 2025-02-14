Shinsuke Nakamura's next challenger; former champions to reunite? - 4 directions for R-Truth on WWE SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be airing tonight on the USA Network. The show is looking stacked with Elimination Chamber qualifying matches, former champions in action, and a major World Title re-match.

Beyond that, the show will continue to highlight stars who changed brands through the Transfer Window. This concept was introduced late last year as a way of moving talent from one show to another to freshen up the rosters. One star who has made a move that surprised fans is R-Truth. The comedic superstar spent a long time as part of Monday Night RAW's roster but was seen on TV just a few weeks ago on SmackDown.

This was later confirmed by reports which indicated that R-Truth was also moved to SmackDown in the internal rosters used behind the scenes. Now that the 53-year-old is on the blue brand what will he do? This article will look at a handful of options for the legend.

Below are four directions for R-Truth on WWE SmackDown:

#4. The Miz could try to reunite with R-Truth

The Awesome Truth was a tag team made up of The Miz and R-Truth. They were first united nearly 15 years ago, but their recent reunion led to the two becoming the WWE World Tag Team Champions on RAW.

Unfortunately, things went south after they lost the tag titles. R-Truth kept putting The Miz in tough situations, including with Bronson Reed, so The Miz finally snapped and turned on his former friend.

Now The Miz is scrambling looking for help against his impending face-off with The Wyatt Sicks on the blue brand. Despite their past issues, The A-Lister could try to reunite with R-Truth on SmackDown tonight. Truth will likely decline the offer, but he is a wildcard, so one never truly knows.

#3. He could help Damian Priest win his Elimination Chamber qualifier

WWE's next premium live event is just a few weeks away. Elimination Chamber 2025 will air on March 1 live from the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. As has become the norm the show will feature separate Elimination Chamber Matches for the men's and women's divisions.

The Men's Elimination Chamber Match is looking stacked. WWE Superstars such as Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, CM Punk, and John Cena have been confirmed for the match. Tonight, Jacob Fatu, Braun Strowman, and Damian Priest will clash in a Triple Threat qualifier for another spot in the six-person bout.

R-Truth and Damian Priest have a long and storied history. Sometimes they are friends and sometimes they are at loggerheads. Currently, the pair are babyfaces and hence on the same side, so Truth could show up and help Priest win his bout. If he distracts Fatu with his usual chaotic antics, Priest could hit The South Of Heaven and get a massive win.

#2. R-Truth could confuse Jimmy Uso with Jey Uso

Jey Uso was on WWE Friday Night SmackDown last week. As the Royal Rumble 2025 winner, he was trying to decide which World Champion he would face at WrestleMania 41.

During the show, R-Truth and Jey Uso interacted. Truth congratulated Jey on winning "King of the Ring," which, of course, was just a hilarious mix-up, as usual. Now, Jey is back on WWE RAW, but the 53-year-old might not quite realize it.

In another comedic mix-up, he could think Jimmy Uso is Jey on Friday Night SmackDown tonight. Jimmy has more of a temper than Jey and could lash out over it. Alternatively, he could run with it and just mess with R-Truth playfully.

#1. He could challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE United States Title

Shinsuke Nakamura is in a great spot on WWE SmackDown. After being absent from television for a while, he returned and won the United States Championship.

The King of Strong Style hasn't had an incredibly interesting reign. Despite winning the WWE title from LA Knight, he hasn't done anything of note since capturing the belt. It is clear that he will need some competition.

One man Nakamura could compete against is R-Truth. While the rapping star is unlikely to defeat The King of Strong Style to win the gold, he would at least give Nakamura another title defense. Plus, who wouldn't cheer for R-Truth in one more title match? That bout, or at least a challenge, could come as early as tonight.

