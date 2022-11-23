WWE Survivor Series WarGames will be the latest installment of the annual Premium Live Event. The company has spiced things up by adding WarGames to the event.

Several top stars like Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair, and Bayley will compete inside two rings enclosed in a metal cell. Fans will also witness Seth Rollins defending his United States Championship against Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory in a triple-threat match.

That's not it. A few more bouts will take place, and fans could witness multiple surprises at the event.

Without further ado, here are five possible moments that could steal the show at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

#5. The Phenomenal One picks up a Premium Live Event victory after a long time

WWE @WWE



They've known each other for so long and at It is official.They've known each other for so long and at #SurvivorSeries @AJStylesOrg will go one-on-one with @FinnBalor It is official.They've known each other for so long and at #SurvivorSeries, @AJStylesOrg will go one-on-one with @FinnBalor! https://t.co/FMswuDdOQT

AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson have been feuding with The Judgment Day for a while now. The trio faced Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2022 but couldn't emerge victorious thanks to help from Rhea Ripley.

Now that they have joined forces with Michin, AJ Styles could take a win for the alliance on November 26. Styles hasn't won a singles Premium Live Event match in over three years. Survivor Series WarGames will be the perfect opportunity to break the losing streak, stealing the show.

#4. Shotzi surprises everyone at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

On November 26, Shotzi will finally face Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship in a singles match.

Rousey's booking has been amazing. She dominantly defeated Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 to become the new champion. As of now, hardly anyone expects her to lose the title anytime soon.

However, Shotzi is a fantastic babyface who gets legitimate support from fans. The company could catch everyone off guard by letting Shotzi become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. The moment could steal the show.

#3. Sami Zayn shines as The Honorary Uce

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse "He (Sami Zayn) unlocked a different door, which allows us to showcase different layers. He gives us something completely different to play off of. And vice versa, for Sami to be at the cool-kid table, in the cool clique."



- Roman Reigns [The Ringer] "He (Sami Zayn) unlocked a different door, which allows us to showcase different layers. He gives us something completely different to play off of. And vice versa, for Sami to be at the cool-kid table, in the cool clique."- Roman Reigns [The Ringer] https://t.co/cE7juwpk5r

Sami Zayn has been one of the most entertaining faces on SmackDown since joining The Bloodline. He has managed to become The Honorary Uce and has been an important part of the group.

Although Jey Uso hasn't completely accepted him yet, he could realistically be a key factor at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

While others are incapacitated, he could step right in and single-handedly take on The Brawling Brutes. After a lot of punishment, he could pick up the win for his faction. The moment could steal the show and solve the differences among The Bloodline members.

#2. Becky Lynch returns

Damage CTRL has been feuding with Bianca Belair for a long time and the rivalry will continue at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. While the heel faction has hired Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross, the RAW Women's side hasn't found a fifth member.

Becky Lynch is rumored to be the remaining teammate of Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and Asuka at WarGames. If the rumors are true, she could finally be back after months to surprise the fans.

Big Time Becks could easily steal the show and lead her team to victory on November 26.

#1. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens surprise the fans

Sami Zayn has tried to prove his loyalty every now and then. However, Jey Uso is still yet to accept him as a Bloodline member. Zayn's patience could run out soon.

Jey Uso could certainly hurt Zayn during their WarGames match, and this could lead to the latter finally reaching a breaking point. He could betray Roman Reigns to realign with Kevin Owens during the bout, surprising everyone.

The Master Strategist could realign with The Prizefighter and the duo could go on to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles in the near future.

Would you like to see Sami Zayn betray The Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series WarGames?

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes