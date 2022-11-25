Shocking betrayal, total dominance, and more - 5 finishes to The Bloodline vs. The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

WWE Survivor Series WarGames is almost here and the company has done a spectacular job at booking the event.

The main event of the show will feature a five-on-five WarGames match where The Bloodline will battle the team of The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens.

The company has booked ten of its most valuable assets in a single match and an amazing dose of entertainment is confirmed. Without further ado, let's look at five possible finishes to the Men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

#5. The Bloodline unleashes total dominance

gơɖƖყ⁷☝🏾 @godIymode @WWESoloSikoa 3 days until the Bloodline reign supreme at Survivor Series 🩸 @WWESoloSikoa 3 days until the Bloodline reign supreme at Survivor Series 🩸 https://t.co/53n7sysLHF

This one is the most probable scenario. The Bloodline has been the most dominant force in WWE for over two years, with Roman Reigns holding the world title for over 800 days and The Usos holding the tag titles for over 400 days.

While the babyface team does include a few of the best in the company, they might not be able to defeat the family bond between the heel stablemates. The Tribal Chief could certainly lead his team to a dominant victory at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

#4. The Bloodline uses unfair tactics

Roman Reigns' corrupt faction might be the most powerful force in the business, but they aren't known to win all matches in a clean manner. The group has stayed at the top of the company using heel tactics.

A similar scenario could occur at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. They could find a way to use unfair means to pick up the victory. They could use the help of special counsel Paul Heyman or even reveal another stablemate like Naomi or even Ava Raine to finish the bout in a victory.

The promotion could protect the babyfaces by letting the heel side win using some cheats.

#3. The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens win clean

gơɖƖყ⁷☝🏾 @godIymode



Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, & Sami Zayn vs Sheamus, The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, & Kevin Owens.



THIS WILL BE A MATCH OF THE YEAR CONTENDER

#WWE #SmackDown #RomanReigns #Bloodline THIS WHOLE BRAWL WAS PERFECT. Perfect way to end the show.Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, & Sami Zayn vs Sheamus, The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, & Kevin Owens.THIS WILL BE A MATCH OF THE YEAR CONTENDER THIS WHOLE BRAWL WAS PERFECT. Perfect way to end the show.Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, & Sami Zayn vs Sheamus, The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, & Kevin Owens.THIS WILL BE A MATCH OF THE YEAR CONTENDER #WWE #SmackDown #RomanReigns #Bloodline https://t.co/bZvLY5TT30

The Brawling Brutes have been going against The Bloodline for a while now and have previously challenged for The Usos' Undisputed Tag Team Titles. They are a fitting opponent to the corrupt faction, to say the least.

Also, Drew McIntyre only lost to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022 due to interference from the latter's stablemates. Speaking of Kevin Owens, he has already made it clear that he is coming for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. These facts are enough to justify their possible victory.

To keep the feud going, fans could witness the babyface picking up a clean win at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

#2. Sami Zayn shines at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse "He (Sami Zayn) unlocked a different door, which allows us to showcase different layers. He gives us something completely different to play off of. And vice versa, for Sami to be at the cool-kid table, in the cool clique."



- Roman Reigns [The Ringer] "He (Sami Zayn) unlocked a different door, which allows us to showcase different layers. He gives us something completely different to play off of. And vice versa, for Sami to be at the cool-kid table, in the cool clique."- Roman Reigns [The Ringer] https://t.co/cE7juwpk5r

Sami Zayn has been the most entertaining act on SmackDown since becoming The Honorary Uce. He has proven to be a vital factor in ensuring his faction's victory.

He is currently facing some heat from Jey Uso regarding his presence in the group. The two have engaged in multiple verbal conflicts in recent weeks. However, Zayn could cover it up by proving his worth as The Master Strategist.

It has been a long time since fans saw the strong side of Sami Zayn. He could surprise everyone by being a key aspect in The Bloodline's victory on November 26.

#1. Sami Zayn shocks everyone

As mentioned earlier, The Honorary Uce is currently in a conflict with Jey Uso. He could certainly reach his breaking point this Saturday.

After Jey Uso creates a heated situation, Zayn could finally unleash his frustration by betraying the group. He could realistically rejoin his former tag team partner Kevin Owens during the match and shock everyone in the arena.

Zayn and Owens could later emerge as the new challengers to The Usos' undisputed titles. They could end the long title reign after reuniting at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

What are your predictions for the event? Let us know in the comments section.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes